List of upcoming community events (March 21, 2018)

Shepherd’s Closet in downtown Gibson City, a nonprofit store, is accepting donations of gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. With local proms approaching, the store has a mission to make every girl’s prom day a special one by offering affordable formal wear. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary is inviting the public to an OPPORTUNI-TEA on Thursday, March 22, in the meeting room of the Moyer District Library. People can stop by any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. or from 4 to 7 p.m. and enjoy light refreshments while learning about being a part of the GAHHS Auxiliary. Reservations are requested but not required. To make a reservation, people can call 217-680-5029 or email mickeybein@yahoo.com.



The Gibson City Senior Citizens group will have its first potluck of the year at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at the Senior Center on Third Street by the South Park in Gibson City. All people over age 55 are invited to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service. The potlucks are held on the fourth Thursday of each month from March through October.



The Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 will be serving whole catfish, all-you-can-eat walleye and chicken from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the American Legion Hall in Saybrook. The meal includes a choice of one of the meats plus baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, relishes and a drink. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available for purchase.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and telephone number.



Free developmental screenings are being offered to families with children ages 3 to 5 in Ford and Iroquois counties on Friday, March 23, at the Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church, 260 S. Union St., Paxton. Children will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. Free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Children attending spring screenings will be given the first opportunity for PREP preschool. Parents can call Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton at 217-379-2531 to make an appointment and for additional details. The screenings are a service of the Ford-Iroquois Preschool Cooperative (PREP), the public health departments of Ford and Iroquois counties, the special education cooperatives of Ford and Iroquois counties and the local school district.



A benefit for Christy Jamison will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Saybrook American Legion Post No. 427 in Saybrook. The event will include a silent auction and baked goods for purchase, along with a meal of pulled pork sandwiches with potato salad, chips, cookies and a drink. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal, and carryout orders will be available. On Jan. 30, Jamison, a special education teacher at Fisher High School, came down with the flu and it attacked her whole body. At one time, her heart was only functioning at 10 percent. Her condition has improved, but she has months of physical therapy and hospital bills to pay.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for March 24, will raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois 4-H Federation. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Forrest American Legion post will host a pancakes/sausage/eggs breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Forrest American Legion Hall. The cost of the meal is $7, with children ages 6-12 eating for $4 and children ages 5 and under eating for free. There will be meat for sale during the event.



The Gibson City Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Ball is scheduled for Saturday, March 24, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event — a fundraiser for the club — will feature live music, dancing, games and prizes, a live auction and raffles. The Libido Funk Circus of Chicago will provide musical entertainment. The event begins with a meal served from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by music from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are available from all Rotarians, by contacting Janna Friday at the Bank of Gibson City or by contacting club president Susie Tongate at susietongate@hotmail.com or 309-825-0311. A ticket purchased in advance for $25 covers event entry, the meal and an entry in the $500 cash raffle. Tickets purchased at the door for $25 cover event entry and the meal only. Tickets purchased at the door for $15 cover event entry only.



A community breakfast will be held from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Melvin Community Hall. Served will be biscuits and gravy, as well as pancakes and sausage. Free-will donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship in support of the Melvin Area Food Bank.



Authors Kris Condi and Bill Milan will be coming to the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 24. During their visit, they will give a presentation and hold a question-and-answer session about publishing and writing novels. Condi is the author of “N is for Noah,” while Milan is the author of “Sunshine.”



An Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Arrowsmith Community Center. There will be candy and cash prizes. The rain date for the event is Saturday, March 31.



Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley will host a Trivia Night event on Saturday, March 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Teams of eight people can register for an $80 fee. There will be food and prizes. For more information or to register, call 217-394-2547.



The Country Theatre Workshop north of Cissna Park will hold auditions for its 2018 performances of “Spreading It Around,” “Church Basement Ladies 2” and “Mary Poppins” on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25. Auditions for “Spreading It Around” start at 1 p.m. on both days, with auditions for “Church Basement Ladies 2” starting at 2 p.m. and auditions for “Mary Poppins” starting at 3 p.m. For more information, people can visit www.countrytheatre.org.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will be hosting a chicken and noodle and deep-fried pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at the Arrowsmith American Legion Hall. Children age 10 and under eat for free when dining in with an adult. The dinner is all-you-can-eat when dining in, and carryout orders will also be available, although carryout orders are not all-you-can-eat.



Organizers of this year’s annual Harvest Fest in Gibson City will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 26, at the Moyer District Library in Gibson City to inform the public about how to be a sponsor, a volunteer or a food or retail vendor at this year’s event. For more information, people can email gibsoncityharvestfest@gmail.com.



A private landowner workshop, with an emphasis on wetland restoration and shallow water area for wildlife management, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau building in Gilman. Guest speakers include representatives of the Iroquois County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pheasants Forever, Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Illinois Recreational Access Program. Staff from various agencies will be available until 2 p.m. for those who wish to discuss the programs in further detail. For more information, people can contact Thad Eshleman or Shana Wessels at the Iroquois County SWCD office at 815-432-3946, Ext. 3.



The Floral Design Spring Fling will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Piper City Public Library for kids ages 12-14 who attend Tri-Point Junior High School. Attendees are asked to register by calling the library (815-686-9234) or returning their registration slips by Tuesday, March 20. Reservations are limited to 24 persons. Attendees are asked to be sure to wear painting clothes to the event. During the event, Kathy of Kerbside Floral in Chatsworth will share techniques for creating a spring fling bouquet.



New Beginnings Church in Gibson City will host a sunset service at the cross, featuring fun activities for the whole family, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets.



Pillar & Ground Independent Baptist Church of Gibson City is hosting an outdoor “Son-Rise” Service at 6:30 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 1. The service will include music, hearing the resurrection story and a time of prayer. After the service, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a regular church service with congregational singing of the old hymns of the faith and a time of preaching from God’s word. Details can be found on the church’s website, www.pillarandgroundgibson.com.



The Presbyterian Women of Piper City will hold their final annual rummage sale in the basement of the Presbyterian Church on Margaret Avenue in Piper City on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7. Sale hours on April 6 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale hours on April 7 are from 9 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon on April 7, whatever can be fit into a grocery sack will cost a total of $1. Funds raised are used for supporting the church’s missions. Items not sold are given to other charities.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their spring brunch on Saturday, April 7, at the Paxton American Legion Hall on East Pells Street. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Erika Harold, a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Tickets cost $12 and may be purchased from any member of the club. For more information, people may contact Suzie Shell at 217-898-1595.



Iroquois Sexual Assault Services (ISAS) will host Singing for the Stars on Saturday, April 14, at the Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The fundraiser involves local professional vocalists and community members being paired up to compete.

Tickets cost $20. There will be a cash bar and food available. Tickets are available for purchase in Watseka at Travel Discoveries II, Illiana Backyard Fun and the ISAS office at 1801 N. Illinois 1 (Jefferson Plaza). Tickets are also available online at KC-CASA.org/event.

ISAS’s Singing for the Stars celebrity cast includes:

— Local singer Earl Kroll of Watseka will perform with Joelle Nelson, victims’ advocate at Harbor House.

— Professional singer Janice Eriks of KC-CASA will lead Alex O’Brien, Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney.

— Entertainer Brian Neukomm of Cissna Park will perform with Amiee Chandler of Onarga.

— Professional blues singer Little Daddy from Kankakee will accompany Mary Meents of Watseka.

— Professional vocal instructor Callie Kaeb of Cissna Park will sing with Watseka High School football coach Aaron Hilgendorf.

Tim Waters and Lisa Graham will be returning as co-emcees, and the celebrity judge’s panel consists of Ryan Bell, Liz Martin and Jeff Sobkoviak.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Monday, April 16, at Engelbrecht Farm in rural Paxton.



The Ford County Convention, during which the county’s newly elected Republican precinct committeemen will be sworn in to office, will be held Wednesday, April 18, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton. It will be immediately followed by a meeting of the Ford County Republican Central Committee.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s Cash Bash will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature the band Big Guns starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton.