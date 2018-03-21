Volunteers sought for Paxton Community Sale

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District is seeking volunteers for its annual Community Sale on Saturday, April 7.

During the park board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 13, the board firmed up details about who they need to work and volunteer at certain times.

“If anyone is interested in volunteering in the early morning, they can feel free to give the park district a call,” said Neal McKenry, the district’s recreation director.



Park district seeks to fix pool’s mechanical shed

Also during the meeting, the board expressed interest in fixing the exterior of the mechanical shed at the park district’s swimming pool at Coady Park.

McKenry said he hopes to receive several bids. Interested parties are asked to contact the district at 217-379-4203 to hear more specifics regarding the project.

The board plans to contact some local contractors, McKenry said, but would also be open to other interested parties.

“Potential contractors would need to be licensed and fully insured and would need to include prevailing wage on their estimates,” McKenry said. “Priority No. 1 would be replacing the siding and three doors to the shed. Priority No. 2 would be repairing and/or replacing the roof and gutters on the shed, while Priority 3 would be replacing gutters on the pool bathhouse,” McKenry said.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The park district is planning to add new layers of specialized playground mulch to the playground areas at Coady Park and Westlawn Park, the board learned. The board approved spending up to $1,700 for roughly 80 cubic yards of playground much from B&B Bedding in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

➜ The deadline to register a child for this summer’s youth baseball/softball league is March 28, McKenry siad.

➜ The board made plans to finalize weekly swimming pool hours and pool pricing for the 2018 season during its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 10.