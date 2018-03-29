List of upcoming community events (March 29, 2018)

The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 7. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Shepherd’s Closet in downtown Gibson City, a nonprofit store, is accepting donations of gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. With local proms approaching, the store has a mission to make every girl’s prom day a special one by offering affordable formal wear. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, will be hosting a community Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday, March 30. Area churches will be joining together that evening to remember the sacrifice that Jesus made that first Good Friday. Connie Williams Moodie, the pastor of the Paxton Federated Church, will be speaking.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will be hosting its last chicken, walleye and catfish fillet dinner of the season from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Arrowsmith American Legion Hall. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Children age 10 and under eat for free when dining in with an adult. Carryout orders will be available but are not all-you-can-eat.



The Paxton IGA is hosting cookouts in its parking lot to help raise funds for nonprofit organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The next one, set for March 31, will raise funds for the Paxton Peace Meal program. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



New Beginnings Church in Gibson City will host a sunset service at the cross, featuring fun activities for the whole family, at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 31. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets.



Pillar & Ground Independent Baptist Church of Gibson City is hosting an outdoor “Son-Rise” Service at 6:30 a.m. on Resurrection Sunday, April 1. The service will include music, hearing the resurrection story and a time of prayer. After the service, there will be a free pancake breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a regular church service with congregational singing of the old hymns of the faith and a time of preaching from God’s word. Details can be found on the church’s website, www.pillarandgroundgibson.com.



The Elliott Amvets will hold a Family Night meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, featuring chicken, fish and side dishes such as potato salad, cole slaw or applesauce. Carryout orders will be available.



The Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, will be having a Family Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. Shown will be the movie “God’s Not Dead” for adults attending and the Disney movie “Cars 3” for kids attending. Popcorn and soda pop will also be provided. The community is invited to attend.



The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Saybrook American Legion Hall. The dinner includes spaghetti, garlic bread and salad. The cost is $7. Dine-in orders are all-you-can-eat. Carryout orders are also available but are not all-you-can-eat.



The Presbyterian Women of Piper City will hold their final annual rummage sale in the basement of the Presbyterian Church on Margaret Avenue in Piper City on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7. Sale hours on April 6 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale hours on April 7 are from 9 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon on April 7, whatever can be fit into a grocery sack will cost a total of $1. Funds raised are used for supporting the church’s missions. Items not sold are given to other charities.



The Republican Women of Ford County will hold their spring brunch on Saturday, April 7, at the Paxton American Legion Hall on East Pells Street. There will be a meet-and-greet at 9:30 a.m., and the program will start at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Erika Harold, a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Tickets cost $12 and may be purchased from any member of the club. For more information, people may contact Suzie Shell at 217-898-1595.



Rick & Friends — featuring Mike Maloney, Anne Kinkade, Rick Flessner and Jim Williams — will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Melvin Community Hall. The cost to attend is $10 for persons 13 and older. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Heartland Health Care Center in Paxton will be selling Italian beef sandwiches, chips, drinks and homemade pies. For more information, call Norman and Judy Schall at 217-388-2853.



Christ Lutheran High School will hold an Anniversary Celebration Pork Chop Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the school, located at 201 W. Lincoln St. in Buckley. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal, which includes pork chops, cheesy potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw, fruit salad, applesauce, an assortment of desserts and drinks.



The Southern Raised band will be performing at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 E. Church St., Royal. Doors open at 5 p.m. Southern Raised is a classically trained Southern Gospel family group, made up of three sisters — Lindsay, Sarah and Emily — and their younger brother, Matthew, who play numerous stringed instruments and sing. No tickets are required, but an offering will be collected to help the family grow their ministry. For more information, call Les at 217-841-3132.



Buckley Trivia Night is set for Saturday, April 14, at the Buckley American Legion post. The trivia competition will focus on trivia about Buckley’s past and present. During the event, a meal of pulled pork or hot dog, chips and a drink will be for available for purchase for $5 from the American Legion Auxiliary. The bar opens at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 5:30 p.m. The trivia competition begins at 6 p.m. Trivia teams will consist of between two and five members.



Iroquois Sexual Assault Services (ISAS) will host Singing for the Stars on Saturday, April 14, at the Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The fundraiser involves local professional vocalists and community members being paired up to compete.

Tickets cost $20. There will be a cash bar and food available. Tickets are available for purchase in Watseka at Travel Discoveries II, Illiana Backyard Fun and the ISAS office at 1801 N. Illinois 1 (Jefferson Plaza). Tickets are also available online at KC-CASA.org/event.

ISAS’s Singing for the Stars celebrity cast includes:

— Local singer Earl Kroll of Watseka will perform with Joelle Nelson, victims’ advocate at Harbor House.

— Professional singer Janice Eriks of KC-CASA will lead Alex O’Brien, Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney.

— Entertainer Brian Neukomm of Cissna Park will perform with Amiee Chandler of Onarga.

— Professional blues singer Little Daddy from Kankakee will accompany Mary Meents of Watseka.

— Professional vocal instructor Callie Kaeb of Cissna Park will sing with Watseka High School football coach Aaron Hilgendorf.

Tim Waters and Lisa Graham will be returning as co-emcees, and the celebrity judge’s panel consists of Ryan Bell, Liz Martin and Jeff Sobkoviak.



Roberts Fire & Rescue will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Roberts Gym on Weldon Street in Roberts. Proceeds will be used for new equipment purchases. During the breakfast, a bake sale will also be held by the St. Paul’s Lutheran WELCA.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Monday, April 16, at Engelbrecht Farm, located at 275 N. Ford County Road 1400 East in rural Paxton. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services. Dinner and the meeting follow at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lesley King, who will present “Winning with People.” The cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations with payment should be mailed to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Ford County Convention, during which the county’s newly elected Republican precinct committeemen will be sworn in to office, will be held Wednesday, April 18, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton. It will be immediately followed by a meeting of the Ford County Republican Central Committee.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s Cash Bash will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature the band Big Guns starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City.



The Good Samaritan Programs of Catholic Charities in Champaign and Piatt counties will benefit from the 16th annual Steak Dinner planned for Sunday, April 22, at the Philo Tavern, 101 Washington St., Philo. Doors open at 4 p.m., and dinner will be at 5 p.m. Diane Ducey, a local radio personality, will host the event, which is sponsored by the Catholic Charities Advisory Board of Champaign and Piatt counties. Tickets cost $35 per person and may be purchased from a member of the board or by calling Dolores Sofranko at 217-352-3964. Proceeds will help support the In-Home Mental Health Counseling Program, which offers free professional in-home counseling to seniors in Champaign and Piatt counties: the Caring Companions Volunteers Program, which provides companionship, assistance with household tasks, transportation and other services to seniors, and other activities for seniors held at St. Patrick’s Church in Tolono. In addition, proceeds from the dinner will go toward the food pantry at St. Patrick Church in Tolono.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales are set for Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps of the sales will be available.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. Lunch will be provided.



The annual Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. A reception for Edgar begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow remakrs by Edgar. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City, Kim Evans (218-379-1347) in Paxton or Jeff Orr (815-848-6786) in Piper City. For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, people can contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



A 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at the pavilion in Gibson City’s North Park. The event is being sponsored by the National Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital as a way to promote wellness, have fun and give back to the community. Profits from the race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program, which enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession. Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Power Camp through FCA’s race partnership with Choose 2 Change in Gibson City. Registration will be online only. The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or $20 for the 2-mile walk (the fee includes a race T-shirt and chip-timing service). Registration rates will increase by $5 on April 27. To register, people can visit https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile. For more information, people can contact Gibson Area Hospital race representatives Amanda Quinlan and Jennifer Eisenmann at 217-784-2314.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.