List of upcoming community events (April 11, 2018)

Raffle tickets are on sale for a drawing to be held Wednesday, June 13, at the Gibson City American Legion post that will award the winner a Pit Boss pellet smoker valued at $500, plus a $50 Big R gift card toward pellets. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10 or six for $20. People do not need to be present at the drawing to win. Proceeds will go toward a proposed skatepark in Gibson City.



Shepherd’s Closet and Closet Too, nonprofit stores in downtown Gibson City, are holding a silent auction at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Bids for the items on display may be made from April 2 to April 30. Pictures of items are available on Shepherd’s Closet/Closet Too’s Facebook page. The unique items include antiques, books and collectibles. Among the items are a Last Supper wall hanging, the book “Short Stories of Our Shy Neighbors,” a 1954 Electrolux vacuum, Campbell Soup cloth dolls, Precious Moments, Gold Bond bottle caps, Longaberger basket and lamp, glass vases and candy dishes and dolls in their original boxes.



The Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting April 7. The museum, which features Ford County history, is located behind Paxton City Hall, 145 S. Market St. There is no charge for admission to the museum. For more information or to schedule visits or tours at other times, people can call 217-379-4111 or 217-379-3723.



Shepherd’s Closet in downtown Gibson City, a nonprofit store, is accepting donations of gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. With local proms approaching, the store has a mission to make every girl’s prom day a special one by offering affordable formal wear. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City is selling sweet vidala onions for $10 per 10-pound bag. Pre-orders can be made by calling Matt Lindelof at Bradbury Auto Service Center at 217-784-4055. Delivery will be the second weekend of May.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, is inviting members of the public to join the group for its meetings held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. The ceremony, to be held on Clara Peterson’s east side at the site of where the new addition will be built, is expected to be attended by school board members and administrators, as well as students and staff from both Clara Peterson and PBL Eastlawn School, whose third- through fifth-graders will be moving to the new addition once it is built.



The Loda American Legion post is hosting a fish/chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 13. The $8 all-you-can-eat meal includes fish (pollack), chicken, livers, gizzards, french fries, baked and green beans, potato salad and cole slaw. Carryout and dine-in orders are available. The meal is free for children under age 10, with the exception of carryout orders.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be conducted by the Grand Prairie Friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, to celebrate the grand opening of a prairie observation deck at the Loda Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve. “Take a walk to look for early spring growth and migrating birds. Meet fellow Grand Prairie Friends. Enjoy refreshments and be one of the first to view this magnificent natural area from the prairie observation deck,” a news release said. The project is made possible by a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation and donations from local donors. The Loda Cemetery Prairie is located next to Pine Ridge Cemetery northwest of the village of Loda. The new observation deck will enable more people, including children, to view the prairie in a more comfortable setting. The deck is being built by local craftsmen Greg Lavender and Scott Conover of Down to Earth Hardscapes.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Accolade Healthcare. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Buckley Trivia Night is set for Saturday, April 14, at the Buckley American Legion post. The trivia competition will focus on trivia about Buckley’s past and present. During the event, a meal of pulled pork or hot dog, chips and a drink will be for available for purchase for $5 from the American Legion Auxiliary. The bar opens at 5 p.m., and food service begins at 5:30 p.m. The trivia competition begins at 6 p.m. Trivia teams will consist of between two and five members.



The Sibley Business and Historical Association will meet Saturday, April 14, at the Sullivant Town Hall in Sibley. The public welcome to attend.



Iroquois Sexual Assault Services (ISAS) will host Singing for the Stars on Saturday, April 14, at the Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The fundraiser involves local professional vocalists and community members being paired up to compete.

Tickets cost $20. There will be a cash bar and food available. Tickets are available for purchase in Watseka at Travel Discoveries II, Illiana Backyard Fun and the ISAS office at 1801 N. Illinois 1 (Jefferson Plaza). Tickets are also available online at KC-CASA.org/event.

ISAS’s Singing for the Stars celebrity cast includes:

— Local singer Earl Kroll of Watseka will perform with Joelle Nelson, victims’ advocate at Harbor House.

— Professional singer Janice Eriks of KC-CASA will lead Alex O’Brien, Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney.

— Entertainer Brian Neukomm of Cissna Park will perform with Amiee Chandler of Onarga.

— Professional blues singer Little Daddy from Kankakee will accompany Mary Meents of Watseka.

— Professional vocal instructor Callie Kaeb of Cissna Park will sing with Watseka High School football coach Aaron Hilgendorf.

Tim Waters and Lisa Graham will be returning as co-emcees, and the celebrity judge’s panel consists of Ryan Bell, Liz Martin and Jeff Sobkoviak.



Roberts Fire & Rescue will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Roberts Gym on Weldon Street in Roberts. Proceeds will be used for new equipment purchases. During the breakfast, a bake sale will also be held by the St. Paul’s Lutheran WELCA.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting is set for Monday, April 16, at Engelbrecht Farm, located at 275 N. Ford County Road 1400 East in rural Paxton. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour sponsored by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services. Dinner and the meeting follow at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Lesley King, who will present “Winning with People.” The cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations with payment should be mailed to: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.



The Sibley Senior Citizens will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Sullivant Township Hall in Sibley. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service.



Retired and semi-retired folks are invited to meet for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City. The guest speaker will be Steve Kelly, manager of the One Earth Energy ethanol plant in Gibson City.



The Ford County Convention, during which the county’s newly elected Republican precinct committeemen will be sworn in to office, will be held Wednesday, April 18, at the Ford County Courthouse in Paxton. It will be immediately followed by a meeting of the Ford County Republican Central Committee.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours networking event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at Accolade Healthcare Senior Living, 450 E. Fulton St., Paxton. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Attendees can check out what Accolade Healthcare, formerly known as the Illinois Knights Templar Home, has to offer and network with business members from Paxton.



Tri-Point High School’s FFA chapter will be hosting its annual blood drive on Thursday, April 19, in the high school’s gymnasium. Appointments will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Persons interested in donating blood may call 815-689-2110, Ext. 301, for an appointment or can visit the American Red Cross website at redcrossblood.org. Blood donors are eligible to donate if they are in good health, weigh between 110 and 350 pounds, and have not donated blood within the previous 56 days. Donors must be 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic’s Ford County Relay for Life team is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee, and snacks and water will be provided. People can sign up by calling 217-784-5267 and leaving a message with their name and telephone number.



“The Emoji Movie” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Melvin Community Hall. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring a rug or blanket on which to sit.



The village of Forrest will hold townwide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 20, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21. Maps of the garage sale locations will be available at the Casey’s General Store and the post office in Forrest.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie Champions 4-H Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Corn Belt Shrine Club’s Cash Bash will be held Saturday, April 21, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature the band Big Guns starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $100 for two people. Dinner and drinks are included from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Corn Belt Shrine Club in Gibson City.



The Bellflower Country Opry’s next country music show — featuring special guest performer Marc Bubert — is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St., Bellflower. Bubert is a high-energy entertainer who appears regularly at the River City Opry in Havana. He can sing anything from classics to Elvis songs. Prior to the show, a pulled pork dinner will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. for a cost of $6. Admission to the show costs $10, with children ages 12 and under entering for free. To reserve a seat, people can call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493.



The Disciple Women’s Ministries of First Christian Church in Gibson City will hold its annual baby shower to benefit the Shepherd’s Closet baby room. The event will be held with a dedication ceremony during the church’s worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, April 22, and followed by refreshments in the fellowship hall. Items needed include new clothing for newborn boys and girls through 9 months of age and supplies such as bedding, diapers (newborn — sizes 1 and 2), shampoos, soaps, lotions and wipes. Items may be brought in advance to the church office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or to the 10:15 a.m. worship service on April 22.



The Good Samaritan Programs of Catholic Charities in Champaign and Piatt counties will benefit from the 16th annual Steak Dinner planned for Sunday, April 22, at the Philo Tavern, 101 Washington St., Philo. Doors open at 4 p.m., and dinner will be at 5 p.m. Diane Ducey, a local radio personality, will host the event, which is sponsored by the Catholic Charities Advisory Board of Champaign and Piatt counties. Tickets cost $35 per person and may be purchased from a member of the board or by calling Dolores Sofranko at 217-352-3964. Proceeds will help support the In-Home Mental Health Counseling Program, which offers free professional in-home counseling to seniors in Champaign and Piatt counties: the Caring Companions Volunteers Program, which provides companionship, assistance with household tasks, transportation and other services to seniors, and other activities for seniors held at St. Patrick’s Church in Tolono. In addition, proceeds from the dinner will go toward the food pantry at St. Patrick Church in Tolono.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s ag shop will be the site of the school’s annual Ag Expo from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. The public is welcome to attend. If groups larger then five are planning to attend, they are asked to call the school ahead of time to schedule a visit. Animals, equipment and activities will be available for viewing and a hands-on experience.



The Friends of the Dominy Library’s Spring Book Sale runs from April 26-28 at the Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. 3rd St., Fairbury. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 27; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28. Available for purchase will be mysteries, gardening books, romance novels, fiction books, Christian books, Westerns, spy, fantasy and history books and children’s books, plus cookbooks, large-pint books, self-help books and magazines. For more information, call 815-848-4842 or visit www.facebook.com/friendsofthedominylibrary.



The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club’s annual Spring Luncheon will be held at noon Thursday, April 26, at Miss Karol’s Fine Food & Beverage, 1140 E. Walnut St.,Watseka. The guest speaker will be Erika Harold, who is running as a Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general. Harold also held the titles of Miss Illinois 2002 and Miss America 2003. Harold currently works as an attorney at one of Champaign County’s largest law firms. She will also be participating in tours at local businesses and other events in Iroquois County on the same day as the luncheon. Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased at Illiana Backyard Fun or through any Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club board member, including Laura Suchor, Mindy Hagan, Kara Macz Bartucci, Kristie Cheatum, Angel Crawford, Mary Kay Lavicka, Jean Hiles, Kay Johnson, Jane Wagner, Carol Niemann, Deb Monk or Susan Wynn Bence. All proceeds from the luncheon go back to the community. The club provides three scholarships to Iroquois County High School seniors and donates hats and mittens along with back-to-school supplies to all Iroquois County schools.



An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, 150 N. Maple St., Paxton.



The story of Hoopeston’s Main Street will come alive as a walking tour is presented by the Hoopeston Public Library at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26, and again at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. “Main Street: 1871-Present” is a one-hour walking tour of the downtown, which will be conducted by Tom Sweeney and Marilyn Tyler. During the presentation, participants will learn about the history of the downtown buildings and hear stories of days gone by, all taken from the library’s archives. There is limited space per group, so interested persons must sign up no later than Tuesday, April 24, at the library’s main desk. Participants must be able to walk and stand during the event and will be asked to sign a liability waiver before they can attend. For more information, call or stop by the library.



New Beginnings Christian Church in Gibson City is hosting a Comedy Night and dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the church. The cost to attend is $20 per couple. To register or for more information, people can email gcnewbeginnings@sbcglobal.net.



Bellflower’s community garage sales are set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28. For more information on the sales, contact Kathy Gee at 309-722-3477.



Buckley’s townwide garage sales are set for Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, starting at 8 a.m. each day. Maps of the sales will be available.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch ‘N Learn event is set for noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at Hope Vineyard Church in downtown Paxton. The speaker will be Matthew Jones, who will talk about cybersecurity and how people can protect their business. A lunch catered by the Country Thyme Tea Room of Paxton will be served. The cost to attend, which includes the cost of lunch, is $10. Reservations are due by April 26 and can be made by emailing paccdirector@outlook.com.



The Gibson City Rotary Club is having a Fun & Funky Fiesta featuring live music by the Libido Funk Circus band on Friday, May 4, at The Sand Trap in Gibson City. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., with the band performing starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be snacks, games and raffles and both silent and live auction items. A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winner of a drawing. There will be food available for purchase, as well. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door for $15. Tickets purchased for the Rotary Club’s March 24 event cover entry into this event, as well.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Prairie State Church Camp. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



“Practices Make Perfect: Week 1 Good Gardening Practices” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Loda Township Library. The presentation is the first of three gardening-related talks to be held at the library in Loda. For Week 1, the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners will discuss smart ways to prep garden beds for a successful summer. The garden talk is suited to both beginners and seasoned gardeners. Attendance is free, but registration is required before May 3 by calling 217-386-2783, emailing lodalibrary@gmail.com or visiting the library at 105 E. Adams St. in Loda.



The annual Ford County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. The keynote speaker will be former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. A reception for Edgar begins at 5 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6 p.m. Local elected officials will be introduced and brief comments from other state officials are expected to follow remakrs by Edgar. Tickets for the event cost $35 each and are available from any Republican precinct committeeman, including Chase McCall (217-898-3842) in Gibson City, Kim Evans (218-379-1347) in Paxton or Jeff Orr (815-848-6786) in Piper City. For more information on becoming a sponsor for the event, people can contact Rob Pacey (217-493-6692).



A 5K Run/2-Mile Walk will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 12, starting at the pavilion in Gibson City’s North Park. The event is being sponsored by the National Nurses Week committee at Gibson Area Hospital as a way to promote wellness, have fun and give back to the community. Profits from the race will be designated to support the GAH Foundation tuition reimbursement program, which enables healthcare workers to continue their education to advance in their profession. Proceeds will also be shared with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Power Camp through FCA’s race partnership with Choose 2 Change in Gibson City. Registration will be online only. The cost to participate is $25 for the 5K or $20 for the 2-mile walk (the fee includes a race T-shirt and chip-timing service). Registration rates will increase by $5 on April 27. To register, people can visit https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/GibsonCity/NursesGotheExtraMile. For more information, people can contact Gibson Area Hospital race representatives Amanda Quinlan and Jennifer Eisenmann at 217-784-2314.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Cornbelt Shrine Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton-Buckley-Loda jazz band will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 20, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, in its parking lot to help raise funds for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Council. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in its parking lot to help raise funds for First United Methodist Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The annual Buckley Fun Day celebration is set for Saturday, June 16, at the Buckley Lake. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event is asked contact Village Board President Sheree Stachura or other board members.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rainbow Girls. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Church. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Prairie Dogs will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 24, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loda. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Hands of Christ Food Pantry in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the First Lutheran Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 28, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Back Paiges will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda United Methodist Men. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Gibson City Masonic Lodge. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Melvin Men’s Christian Fellowship. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



Prairie City will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in the pavilion at Pells Park in Paxton as part of the annual Music Under the Stars concert series sponsored by PRIDE in Paxton.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Class of 2022. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Toys for Tots. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in its parking lot to help raise funds for Missions Are Us. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Lake Iroquois Women’s Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Rankin Lions Club. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Widow Sons Inner Guard. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Future Business Leaders of America. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Ribeye steak sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.



The Paxton IGA is hosting a cookout from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in its parking lot to help raise funds for the Loda American Legion post. The IGA is located at 144 W. Pells St. in Paxton. Pork chop sandwiches, chips and soda pop will be for sale.