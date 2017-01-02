Miller re-elected president of Ford County Fair board

MELVIN — Kirk Miller of Melvin was re-elected president of the Ford County Fair board at its annual meeting on Jan. 14.

Dallas Meyer of Thawville and Corinne Brown of Paxton were re-elected vice president and secretary/treasurer, respectively.

Roger Wycoff of Piper City, Meyer and Brown were re-elected to the board of directors, while Steve Meenen of Melvin was elected to his first term on the board.

Additional board members include Vera Bunting, Scott Harden, Caity Heap and Leanne Wright, all of Gibson City; Dave Kaeding of Loda; Tim Muehlenpfort of Melvin; and Connie Stilwell of Paxton.

This year’s fair is scheduled for June 25 through July 1. Favorite events from previous years will be scheduled again, including the demolition derby and a concert. Details on all events will be posted on the fair’s website, www.fordcountyfair.org, as the fair approaches. Information will also be posted on the fair’s Facebook page.

Also during the January meeting, the board continued to finalize plans for the annual cash bash scheduled for Saturday, March 4, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City. The fair’s June 30 concert headliner will be announced at the event. Cash bash tickets are available by contacting a board member or by emailing the fair at fordcofair@hotmail.com. Ticket forms are also available on the fair’s Facebook page.

The board’s next meeting will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Arcade Cafe in Paxton.