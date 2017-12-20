Melvin's Alicia Grimes releases new single

MELVIN — YouTube music sensation Alicia Grimes of Melvin has released a new single, “Jazz Walk,” which has already amassed more than 104 million SoundCloud streams.

As of early December, Grimes’ “Jazz Walk” video on YouTube had 687,365 views and 2,625,698 YouTube plays, while her new album, “The Album 43,” has had 214 million streams.

Grimes was named by numerous publications as “Best New Artist to Watch in 2017 and Beyond.” Her music is presently being monetized and distributed by Vydia, Inc. Her style is a fusion of electronic, alternative and pop.

A native of Chicago, Grimes first stormed on the music scene in 2013 when she began promoting her music on YouTube. Her first upload quickly attracted more than 300,000 views. Her hit singles include “Say I Do” and “Love You.”

Apart from her music career, Grimes has found success within the marketing profession. Her company, Alicia Grimes Promotion, made it on the Evan Carmichael list of “Top Marketers to Follow on Twitter.”

“She really found her niche by getting behind her own brand and using every opportunity out there online and in the music world to get her music heard, and she did it all independently without being signed to a record label,” a news release from Grimes said.