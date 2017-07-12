Dow AgroSciences to close Gibson City research station

GIBSON CITY — Dow AgroSciences LLC plans to close its research station south of Gibson City by year’s end, a company official said Thursday.

The facility, located at 454 E. Ford County Road 300 North, was acquired by Dow AgroSciences, a subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Co., from Dairyland Seed Company Inc. in 2008.

In a statement provided to the Ford County Record, Dow AgroSciences spokesman Gregg Schmidt said the decision to close the facility was made to help “drive sustainable growth over the long term.”

“Creating a strong, independent agriculture company requires that we integrate our operations and establish a streamlined, efficient organization aligned with our strategic objectives,” Schmidt said. “As part of this, we must establish an integrated, industry-leading research and development organization with combined assets and capabilities optimized to deliver the innovative solutions our customers need.

“Through the integration process, our goal is to establish the strongest foundation possible for the intended agriculture company to drive sustainable growth over the long term. This includes addressing duplicative sites and facilities and relocating certain capabilities. It has been determined that we will close and relocate the capabilities at the Gibson City site to our research center in Champaign.”

Schmidt said the closure will happen by Dec. 31, with work at the Gibson City site transitioning by that time to the company’s facility at the University of Illinois’ Research Park in Champaign.

What will happen with the Gibson City property was not yet known.

“We will evaluate options to determine how to best utilize the Gibson City location,” Schmidt said.

In 2015, Dow AgroSciences opened a facility in the UI’s Research Park. Projects at that facility focus on exploration and implementation of analytics technologies applied to agricultural challenges. The facility allows students, most of them at the graduate level, to work year-round on various projects related to development of advanced computational tools and analysis of chemical and biological datasets.

The Dow AgroSciences facility in Champaign is shared by The Dow Chemical Company Innovation Center, which opened in 2013 and focuses on information technology applied to research and development.

Dow AgroSciences began in the 1950s as the agricultural unit of The Dow Chemical Co.

“From the beginning, we have set out to discover and develop innovative solutions that improve the way the world farms,” the company’s website says.

Dow AgroSciences employs more than 9,000 people worldwide, and its 2016 global sales totaled $6.2 billion, the website says.