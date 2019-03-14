GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-based Alliance Grain Co. has acquired Herscher Grain Co.

The transaction was effective Feb. 26.

The Herscher facility, with five full-time employees, has about 1.7 million bushels of grain capacity with access to the Canadian National rail market.

It became Alliance Grain Co.’s 15th facility. Others are in Gibson City, Anchor, Bellflower, Cabery, Charlotte, Colfax, Cropsey, Cullom, Melvin, Roberts, Saybrook and Sibley.

The February transaction was the first for Alliance Grain Co. since buying Roberts Grain in August 2017.

Alliance Grain Co. was formed in 1991 with a consolidation vote from the shareholders of Anchor Grain Co. and The Farmer’s Grain of Gibson City.

Alliance Grain Co. is a farmer-owned elevator system, with eight of its 15 elevators being “rail load-out accessible” via the Bloomer Line rail company, according to its website. About 25.4 million bushels of grain can be stored at its elevator locations.