Plackett retiring as president of First National Bank in Paxton

PAXTON — Rodney Plackett will retire as president and cashier of the First National Bank in Paxton, effective Dec. 31, 2016.

Upon his retirement, Plackett will be named vice chairman of the bank’s board of directors. Plackett has overseen the day-to-day operations of the bank for the past 26 years, serving as president from 2005 to 2016 and executive vice president from 1990 to 2005. Plackett began his banking career with the First National Bank in Paxton in 1977 when he was hired as internal auditor.

“The board of directors thanks Rod for his many years of dedicated service to the bank and the community of Paxton and wishes him the well in his retirement,” said Chairman of the Board P. W. Kirkland Sweet.

Effective Jan. 1, 2017, Justin Swan will be named president of the First National Bank in Paxton and be appointed to the board of directors. Swan began his career with the bank in 2003 when he was hired as a loan review officer. He became a loan officer in 2006 and has served as senior vice president and senior lender since 2013.

The following organizational changes were also approved and will be effective Jan. 1, 2017:

— Lindsay Moore, vice president and cashier, will oversee the day-to-day accounting operations of the bank.

— Cody Kietzman, vice president and loan officer, will oversee real estate and consumer lending operations and also work with commercial and ag lending customers.

— Nichole Weber, assistant loan officer, will assist with real estate and consumer lending operations.

— Jake Pietkiewicz rounds out the management team as vice president and head of information technology.

It was also announced that Ahlden Harms has been hired as a financial adviser. Harms will head up First National Wealth Management in Paxton. He is a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate and earned a degree in finance from Illinois State University.

The First National Bank in Paxton is a 5 star-rated bank by the Bauer Financial bank rating service.

