Paxton aldermen hear update on economic development

PAXTON — Paxton’s tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney, Dan Schuering, met with the city council’s economic development committee last week, telling its members that the contractor for the Cobblestone Hotel being built on the city’s west side was to begin pouring footings this week.

Schuering said the landowners of the 33-acre tract where the hotel is going up would meet soon with their engineer to plat the remainder of the property. They are looking for developers of commercial businesses that will be compatible with the hotel, such as restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores.

Schuering said the hotel itself won’t generate sales tax for the city, but the additional businesses will. All will appeal to travelers coming off of Interstate 57.

“They will pump up your sales tax,” Schuering said.

The city has established a hotel/motel tax that the state says must be used for tourism purposes.

“Check with your regular attorney what tourism use entails,” Schuering told aldermen.

Schuering also said he and Mayor Bill Ingold continue to discuss with various businesses their building in Paxton.

“But they are too tenuous to mention. We feel we have some good prospects, but this takes time and effort,” Schuering said.

Schuering said the Warner family, who helped instigate the creation of the city’s first TIF district, has assigned all the benefits of the original redevelopment agreement with the city to the current landowners of the 33-acre tract. Schuering said next month he will present for council approval a new agreement with the landowners.

Schuering also spoke about Steve Meuser and his franchise agreement with the company to allow him to open a Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant. Meuser had planned to build on Illinois 9 just west of the Interstate 57 interchange.

But recently the building that once held the Pizza Hut restaurant east of the Interstate was vacated when the restaurant closed. Schuering said Meuser is weighing his options of remodeling the existing building or building new. Either way, with both sites within the TIF district, the city coffers will benefit.

Also, Schuering said the France Broom building gifted to the city and held by the Economic Development Corp. is most likely to be sold soon.

“That’s $125,000 of found money,” he said.

Schuering declined to mention the buyer until he has a signed contract with that person.

The EDC is a not-for-profit corporation that can accept donations of property on behalf of the city, apply for grants and help new businesses with site location. But the city is separate from any liabilities that might come with property donations.

Also, in response to Alderman Rob Pacey’s question about residential development within TIF districts, Schuering said he is not a fan.

“Far more become a blight than a boom like Fisher’s,” Schuering said. “If many residents are added, there is a disproportionate bad effect on the local school district.”

Fisher’s population has increased by 200 since the last census. That was due in large part to a hugely successful residential TIF district begun in 2001.