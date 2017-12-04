Course of action on Railside gives Gibson City a boost

GIBSON CITY — The mood at last Thursday’s Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce meeting was a good one, with community business leaders smiling and carrying on lively conversations inside The Sand Trap restaurant. It’s a departure from the nervous energy that had crept into the town in recent months as the status of Railside Golf Course, a primary attraction in the community, remained up in the air.

Railside closed in November, citing declining participation, and owner Doug Brucker put the 197-acre course — including its 5,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a pro shop, restaurant, lounge and banquet center — on the market.

“It was depressing,” said longtime Gibson City resident and business owner Dan Kearfott. “Everybody was unhappy, upset.”

That all changed last month when a group of 28 investors, led by Guy Percy, purchased about 117 acres of the facility in addition to the clubhouse in a sale that became official last Wednesday. The portion of the golf course purchased by the group included 10 holes of Railside which will be transformed into a 12-hole golf course, a trend being popularized by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

“It’s absolutely a sigh of relief for the community,” Kearfott said. “Everybody’s in a much better mood today. We’re not going to have 18 holes, but at least we’re going to have a golf course.”

And an operational golf course, no matter the number of holes, is a shot in the arm for the business community in Gibson City and the area as a whole. Golf attracts visitors to town from nearby communities, who in turn spend money at local restaurants, gas stations and other businesses while in the area.

“The golf course is certainly a draw, and it attracts people from a 15-, 20-mile radius,” Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce President Tim Shafer said. “We even used to get people coming down from the Chicago area on (Illinois) 47 because it’s a easy drive with the traffic.”

Railside, which opened on the north edge of town in 1993, has also attracted some folks to move to town over the years, including many who have become pillars of the community. Percy moved to Gibson City in 1993 to serve as the course’s PGA professional, a role he held for 11 years. He has coached successful boys’ and girls’ golf teams at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School and is currently a Country Financial agent in town.

“Guy Percy doesn’t come to Gibson City and make an impact on this community if not for that golf course,” Kearfott said.

The course has also helped the growing Gibson Area Hospital attract talented doctors to join its staff.

“Dr. (Mark) Spangler doesn’t come to this town without the golf course. There’s a lot of top doctors here, and most of them golf, and the golf course helped get them here,” Percy said. “Down the road, if the course was closed, who wouldn’t move here because of that? I guess we’ll never know. It’s impacted a lot of people, so it was important.”

Now that the sale is official and he and his group have taken ownership of the course, Percy and Co. will get to work in earnest with the hopes of being open for play around May 1.

The grass hadn’t been mowed since Nov. 1, so once the ground dries from all the recent rainfall, they’ll get the grass cut. They’ll get some fresh sand in the bunkers, edge those and take care of the weeds on the course to “get it in tip-top shape.”

The clubhouse will be getting a new roof in the coming days, too, and a wall will be put up inside separating the pro shop from the restaurant.

“We’ve got a lot of catching up to do,” said Percy, who gave a tour of the grounds on Thursday to a potential club pro candidate. “We’ll make a few changes to the course that will help us become the 12-hole course we want it to be. We’ll have to remove a few trees and build a couple new tees. We don’t have to have them done on Day 1 because they can tee off from some other spots.”

The investment group preferred to purchase all the land and keep Railside as an 18-hole course, but a deal couldn’t be reached.

Under its new configuration, Railside is to become the first 12-hole golf course in Illinois. Across the country, 12-hole courses are beginning to pop up, such as Utah’s Red Ledges, the first-ever Jack Nicklaus Signature 12-hole Golf Park. Nicklaus, the 18-time major championship winner, is also holding 12-hole events at Muirfield Village, his home club in Dublin, Ohio.

“They’re popping up all over the place. I just got back from (Cabo San Lucas) Mexico, and Tiger (Woods) just built one there,” Percy said. “We think it beats the heck out of nine holes.”

In a nine-hole setup, the course would have to be closed in event there’s a high school match being played or a league match.

“The high schools or the league players can stay on one (six-hole) loop, and the members or the public could use the other loop,” Percy said.

And with outings using a shotgun start, 100 people can start at once under a 12-hole setup as opposed to 80 on a nine-hole configuration.

“We’re not afraid to be different,” Percy said. “We’re still going to encourage 18 holes, you’ll just have to repeat one of those six-hole loops.”

Whether it’s nine holes, 12 holes or 18, the folks in town, for a variety of reasons, are thrilled to have the course back in operation.

“As you can imagine, something that’s been around nearly 30 years that was locally and privately built by people who cared about the town, there’s a public aspect to it, no doubt,” Shafer said.

Had the investment group not come along when it did, the 197 acres of land was set to become farmland. And while it’s important to grow corn and soybeans, few wanted to see that take over at Railside.

“We’re excited because we were on the cusp of having no golf. While we’d love to be 18 holes, we’re going to make the best out of what we’ve got and have a whole lot of fun with it so the town is extremely excited about it,” Percy said. “I think about all the kids who have been impacted by this place, who have worked here, played here, grew up here. I’m still a kid at heart; I want to have a place to go play, too.”