$750,000 loan granted to Colmac Coil

PAXTON — When Paxton’s largest employer, Baltimore Air Coil, closed in 2009, laying off its 223 workers, Colmac Coil stepped up to try to fill the economic void.

That June, Colmac Coil took over ownership of the facility on Paxton’s west edge, hiring 12 workers initially. Since then, its workforce has grown to around 115 employees, making it once again the city’s biggest private employer. And with the Paxton City Council approving a $750,000 loan to Colmac Coil last Tuesday, the company plans to hire even more workers — 15 more, to be exact.

The council voted unanimously to approve the loan, which will help fund about $1.7 million in costs associated with purchasing equipment used in the manufacture of heat exchangers for the refrigeration industry.

The loan will be paid back with 1 percent interest over a seven-year period. The loan will be made through the city’s revolving loan fund, which had contained $936,000.

The city’s revolving loan fund advisor, Fredi Beth Schmutte, said the revolving loan fund is used to create or retain jobs in Paxton, with $15,000 loaned for each job created or retained. The loan to Colmac Coil, Schmutte said, will create 15 jobs and retain 35.

Schmutte said the city’s revolving loan fund board — comprised of Mike Arends, Teri Hancock, Levi Deatrick, Don Rasmus and Gary Popel — had a 1 1/2-hour telephone conference with Colmac Coil representatives on July 6, finding that the project met all of the state and federal requirements of the revolving loan program.

“There are certain conditions that were attendant to the revolving loan fund board’s recommendation to approve, and those were primarily items that will be covered in the loan agreement to be drafted by the city attorney,” Schmutte told the council.

Scott McMillan, chief executive officer of Colmac Coil, headquartered in Colville, Wash., said it has been “really exciting to see the growth” in Paxton’s plant since the company acquired it eight years ago. He said he is equally as excited about the growth still to come.

“This heat exchanger equipment (to be purchased using the loan) will help us reduce our costs and retain some jobs in the facility,” McMillan said. “Also, it allows us to do some more innovation in our product, so we can be a little more broader with what we sell and improve our offerings to the refrigeration markets.”

The expansion of product should allow more people to be hired, as well, McMillan noted.

Mayor Bill Ingold said that a few years ago, Colmac Coil was using only about a third of the former Baltimore Air Coil plant, but soon it will be using “pretty much the whole thing.”

“Once this (new equipment) gets in, it will be whole thing,” McMillan said.

Meanwhile, Colmac Coil continues to repay a previous loan provided by the city through the revolving loan fund. Full payment of that loan is due in December 2019, according to Schmutte.

The two loans to Colmac Coil are among four revolving loans yet to be fully repaid to the city. The others were made to the Arcade Cafe & Pancake House and Central Lean Meats.

Schmutte said the city’s revolving loan fund was created in the 1990s using funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The first loan the city made through the program was in 1999 to Concrete Technology Inc.

“When Concrete Technology was locating in Paxton, the city was awarded $500,000 to loan to the company as an incentive for them to locate here,” Schmutte said. “When that loan was paid in full, (the funds) came back to the city, and the city used those dollars to start its revolving loan fund.”

A $550,000 loan was then made to Micropac in 2002.

“When that loan was paid in full, that also came back to the city,” Schmutte said.

Since that time, the city has completed seven more projects using revolving loan funds. Three of those loans have been repaid in full, while one defaulted, with $65,000 of the $75,000 loan repaid prior to the business closing, Schmutte said.

Schmutte said that from what she understands, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development intends to end the revolving loan fund program by the end of this year. That means communities with revolving loan funds that are unused will have to return those funds if not loaned out by that time.

At one point in time, there were 177 revolving loan funds in the state, containing a combined $70 million to $80 million in funds. Today, there are 66, including Paxton’s.

“Generally speaking, HUD is telling the state, ‘You must now close out your revolving funds. We don’t want them anymore,’” Schmutte told the council. “And my understanding of what the state is saying is that all of the revolving funds left will be closed. They haven’t told us when, although we assume it’s going to be between now and the end of the calendar year; and they’re not telling us how; but they’re telling us that the feds are saying these projects, these programs, will be closed.

“So it’s in each of those 66 communities’ best interest to use the funds that they have, and keep them in the community, and help businesses to create or retain jobs. That’s what the program is supposed to do. That’s what we want it to do.”



Other business

Also at last Wednesday’s school board meeting:

➜ The council approved the city’s annual appropriation ordinance for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which began May 1. The 14-page document outlines the maximum spending amounts in each of the city’s funds, showing a combined total of $7.72 million in anticipated expenses. Alderman Bill Wylie, who serves as finance committee chairman, cautioned the council that the appropriation ordinance is not the city’s budget, which, he noted, is 49 pages long. Wylie said that to create the appropriation ordinance, Comptroller/Treasurer Julie Burgess takes figures from the budget and adds a certain percentage to each account to reflect potential price increases. Meanwhile, the mayor said the budget for the fiscal year has been completed, and he invited aldermen to review it.

➜ The council approved a $13,500 payment to United Paving for road work on West Holmes Street.

➜ At the request of Public Works Director Mark LeClair, the council tabled until August the approval of a bid for sludge removal.

➜ Police Chief Bob Bane said the police department’s website has been updated, and he invited aldermen to review it and let him know if there are any changes they want made.

➜ The council met in closed session to discuss the potential sale of the Paxton Municipal Airport to a private party. No action was taken after the meeting was re-opened to the public. The mayor said the sale will be discussed further in August.

➜ The council voted unanimously to authorize members of the nonprofit group PRIDE in Paxton to collect donations at downtown intersections in July for the group’s annual Christmas Parade in November.

➜ The council scheduled a meeting of the council’s city property committee, headed by Alderman Rob Pacey, for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at City Hall, 145 S. Market St. During the meeting, the committee will discuss potential changes to the city’s tree ordinance, including proposed updates to the list of trees that can be planted within the city. Junior Alderman Adam McMullin has been working to create a new list of acceptable trees, Pacey said. “We’re going to be replacing a lot of them pretty soon,” Pacey noted, adding that the ordinance is outdated, as it was created in 1989.

➜ The council approved a zoning variance to allow a 40-foot-wide driveway to be installed at the old electronics building on East Summer Street. Tim Kaeb of Contractor Services of Illinois, which bought the property, said the city’s zoning ordinance allows for only a 30-foot-wide driveway without a variance being obtained. The 40-foot-wide driveway would be located on the south side of the building and link to Summer Street. It will accommodate the company’s plans to install two 18-foot-wide garage doors on the south side of the building, Kaeb said. “He’s going to expand more of his products; he’ll be hiring more people; so he needs more doors to go in and out,” the mayor told the council. Kaeb said his company is currently using only the west portion of the building but expects to expand into the east half at a later date. The zoning board of appeals approved the variance unanimously, and there were no objections voiced by neighbors, Ingold said.

➜ The council approved the annexation of a residential property at 1156 Eastview Drive. The property’s owner, Matt Swanson, said he requested his property be annexed into city limits so it could be hooked into the city’s sewer system. Swanson said he has been experiencing flooding problems and can think of no other option to address the issue other than hooking into the sewer system.

➜ The appointment of a Junior Alderman for the 2017-18 school year was postponed until August. Pacey, who is accepting applications for the position from interested Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School students, said he would have a candidate ready for the council’s consideration during its August meeting.

➜ The council’s economic development committee, headed by Alderman Susan Satterlee, will be meeting sometime in August or September, the mayor said.

➜ The mayor said he and Satterlee recently took a tour of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites that is under construction on the city’s west edge. The 41-room hotel, featuring an indoor swimming pool, is expected to be open to the public in “the latter part of September,” Ingold said, noting, however, that the pool itself likely will not be open by that time.

➜ The public was reminded that the sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, in downtown Paxton.