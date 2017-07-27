Ford, Iroquois see jobless rates drop from year-ago levels

CHICAGO — Unemployment rates decreased over-the-year in June in all of Illinois’ metropolitan areas and all but two counties, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

In Ford County, the jobless rate was 4.9 percent in June, down from 5.1 percent a year earlier. The Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Service Area (MSA), which includes Ford, Champaign and Piatt counties, saw its unemployment rate drop from 5.3 percent in June 2016 to 4.8 percent in June 2017.

In Iroquois County, the unemployment rate fell from 4.7 percent in June 2016 to 4.1 percent in June 2017.

Data show more nonfarm jobs in 11 of the metropolitan areas, while one was unchanged and two reported declines.

“We gained jobs but at about half the rate than the rest of the country,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “Although the unemployment rates are lower compared to last year, the labor force continues to shrink in most metro areas across the state.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in 11 metro areas, with the largest increases in Bloomington (+3.4 percent, +3,100), Lake (+2.8 percent, +11,700) and Kankakee (+2.7 percent, +1,200).

Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division increased (+1.1 percent or +39,600).

Illinois businesses lost jobs in two metro areas: Danville (-0.7 percent, -200) and Rockford (-0.1 percent, -200).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included professional and business services (11 of 14), leisure and hospitality (10 of 14), government (10 of 14), and mining and construction (nine of 14).

Non-seasonally adjusted data compares June 2017 with June 2016. The non-seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5 percent in June 2017 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010.

Nationally, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in June 2017 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

In East Central Illinois, employers advertised for 5,000 positions in June, and approximately 82 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted OnLine data compiled by the Conference Board, which is a global, independent business membership and research association.

Employers need more workers than the help wanted advertising indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not post advertised job openings.

Numerous employment opportunities were offered in health care, sales and transportation in early summer 2017. Many job openings were advertised in education, computer, management, food service, and health care support careers. Workers were also needed in office and administrative support, social services, and installation, maintenance and repair occupations. A significant number of job openings existed in construction and production.

In the Champaign-Urbana MSA, there were an estimated 5,600 unemployed in the labor force in June 2017. Non-farm employment increased from its year-ago level by (+400). Government (+500), transportation-warehousing-utilities (+200), information (+200), construction (+100), professional-business services (+100), education-health services (+100) and leisure-hospitality (+100) recorded employment gains. Wholesale trade (-400), retail (-300) and manufacturing (-200), recorded an employment loss from June 2016.

In the Danville MSA, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 6.8 percent in June 2017 from 7 percent in June 2016. In June 2017, there were an estimated 2,300 unemployed in the labor force. Non-farm employment decreased from its year-ago level by 200. Job gains were reported in manufacturing (+100) and leisure-hospitality (+100). Government (-200), construction (-100), financial activities (-100) and other services (-100) recorded an employment loss since June 2016.