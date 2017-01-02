One Earth Energy appealing its assessed value for 8th year in row

GIBSON CITY — The One Earth Energy ethanol plant in Gibson City is seeking a reduction in its assessed value for an eighth straight year, and the Ford County Board of Review will hear supporting arguments — and likely arguments against the reduction — at a public hearing set for 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Ford County Supervisor of Assessments Patricia Langland said that One Earth Energy filed an appeal of its 2016 assessed value of $23,202,180 on Dec. 28, seeking to have it lowered to $6,106,800.

The plant’s 2016 assessed value, as determined by Langland’s office, is up from its 2015 assessed value of $22,729,180 and 2014 level of $22.46 million.

Last year, the plant asked that the value be lowered to $7,102,513 — the value at which the plant was appraised by Duff & Phelps at One Earth Energy’s request — but the Ford County Board of Review rejected the request, marking the seventh time it had done so since 2009.

Indianapolis attorneys Tom Atherton and David Suess, representing One Earth Energy in its appeal, told the board of review in previous years that One Earth Energy disagrees with the Ford County assessment office factoring “process machinery and equipment” into the assessed value of the plant’s property. A less important issue, Atherton said, is what that equipment should be valued at.

Since January 2015, an administrative law judge appointed by the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB) has been considering evidence and testimony regarding One Earth Energy’s 2014 appeal, which, if granted, would be retroactive to 2009 and also be reflected on the plant’s assessed value in years subsequent to 2014. Langland said the judge has yet to render a decision.

Opposing the appeal is the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district, which has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to keep One Earthy Energy’s assessed value unchanged. GCMS has suggested an assessed value closer to $30 million, reflecting the district’s own appraisal figures for the property.

GCMS Superintendent Anthony Galindo has said that reducing the plant’s assessed value to $14 million — the highest amount One Earth Energy has said it would accept — would mean a loss of about $500,000 a year in property tax revenue.

The Ford County Board of Review hearing will be held in the small courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse in Paxton.

