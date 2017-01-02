Streetscape plan for downtown Paxton unveiled

PAXTON — Some 20 business owners and interested residents saw the unveiled streetscape plan for downtown Paxton during a community meeting last Tuesday night at City Hall.

The Farnsworth Group, an engineering firm, was hired this winter by the city council for a $29,300 fee to complete a seven-phase study of the city’s downtown.

The conceptual master plan will guide the city when it tries to revitalize the downtown area. Improvements outlined in the plan include new street lights, planters, altered sidewalks that include some brick inlays, and pedestrian crossings that are marked by paving materials such as dyed concrete.

The plan includes drawings of possible signage for what Scott Burge, a project architect, called “gateways” which would be located on the city-owned Pells Street bridge on the east and the curve on Illinois 9 by Casey’s General Store at the southwest.

The Farnsworth designers chose the dead end of State Street that lies between Market Street on the west and the Canadian National Railroad on the east for a “shared space” that would be open to vehicle traffic but would also feature bench and table seating. They like that spot because it is bordered by two historic buildings — one three stories and the other 2 1/2 stories tall. The space could feature strings of white lights year-round criss-crossing the street.

In December, the town’s Christmas tree is displayed in the intersection just to the west. The block could be used for farmers’ markets or events and festivals.

Architect Josh Rucinski highlighted façade improvements that could be made by building owners. Rucinski called his drawings “general offerings that are simple, attainable and achievable goals.” He showed awnings and projects that could be done to bring the downtown buildings back to their original look. He recommended awnings in a coordinated color scheme and the use of various kinds of fake windows to create the historical look.

Jeff Martin, a landscape architect, told the audience he thought the town has a “unique opportunity and great potential” to improve its downtown and bring shoppers to town. He said one thing the city council needs to do is apply for various grants like Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants.

The Farnsworth employees spent time earlier in the meeting visiting the Ford County Historical Society’s Water Tower Museum, located behind City Hall. They concentrated on what the downtown looked like in the past. They studied photographs of old buildings and even old light fixtures. One signage theme shows incorporating the pillars on the city’s bridges, based on what the original 1920s bridges looked like.

Even ordinary street signs, speed signs and stop signs could carry out a unified theme. Trash bins could match, as well. Suggested plantings could include ornamental grasses to tie in with Paxton’s original name of Prairie City. Flower baskets of annuals could feature blue and yellow — colors associated with the city’s Swedish heritage.

The group also discussed parking. The featured pedestrian crosswalks use “bump-outs” that cut into parking spaces. But Market Street downtown would lose just 10 spaces.

The plan will be made available to the public in booklet form. The council hopes to implement the plan gradually using tax-increment financing (TIF) district proceeds. Building owners can apply for TIF money for façade improvements, as well. The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce has also offered grants for that work.









