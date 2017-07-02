If no deal reached soon, Railside to be turned into farmland

GIBSON CITY — If a group of local investors is unable to strike a deal to buy the shuttered Railside Golf Course within a week, its owner intends to begin turning the 18-hole, 197-acre course into farmland.

Guy Percy, who served as Railside’s PGA golf pro from 1993 to 2004, said he and three other Gibson City residents formed a committee following the public golf course’s closure in November to begin the process of trying to buy it from owner Doug Brucker of Sibley.

The committee today has grown to include eight people, Percy said, but not much progress on reaching a deal has been made.

“We’ve reached a bit of an impasse,” Percy told members of the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce during the group’s meeting last Thursday. “But I’m not going to totally give up.”

The property at 120 W. 19th St. on Gibson City’s north side was put up for sale in late September. The property was listed at $2.288 million by Minion Real Estate in Gibson City.

Percy said his committee — contingent upon being able to raise enough funds — has put in an offer to buy the entire property, which, in addition to its 18 holes, includes a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse featuring a pro shop, restaurant, lounge and 150-seat banquet facility.

As of Monday, negotiations were ongoing.

“We haven’t reached an agreement on the price,” Percy said.

If no deal ends up being reached for the entire property, Percy said his committee would likely put in an offer to buy only a portion of it, with the intention of turning that land into a nine-hole course.

“We may change our bid for nine holes,” Percy said. “We want to give it a go for 18, but ...”

Regardless of whether the entire course or only a portion of it is bought, the funds to buy it would be raised by investors in the community, Percy said.

More investors are still being sought, Percy said.

“If we would, by chance, reach a deal, we’re going to be reaching out to people to buy in some sort of a share,” Percy said, “because my goal would be able to do this without any debt, just to raise the whole thing and be done with it.”

Anyone interested in joining the effort can contact Percy “all they want,” he said.



Demolition on tap

If no deal is reached soon, demolition of the “back 80” acres of the course — the nine holes farthest away from the clubhouse — is slated to begin next week.

“He’ll turn the back 80 into farmground. That’s the plan,” Percy said of Brucker. “He’s going to start tearing it up at (Hole) 14 and moving it on over. ... He’s a farmer, so he’d be farming it.”

Because only half of the course is scheduled to be turned into farmland in the immediate future, Percy said it is “conceivable” that a deal could still be reached to buy the rest of the course after the demolition begins. In that scenario, the remaining nine holes could be kept for use as a public golf course.

“That would be a great asset for this community,” Percy said. “We players know that.”

Mayor Dan Dickey said the city might be able to provide a financial incentive to a prospective buyer.

“With city council approval, obviously, I think the city would be able to help out if it makes good business sense,” Dickey said.



‘It’s all about dollars’

Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Minion, owner of Minion Real Estate, said it is an unfortunate reality for the state’s golf courses that there is “really good farmground here.”

“That’s where the value is in our land — and we all know that; our community is built on that,” Minion said at last week’s chamber meeting. “The best use for land is farming it.

“But we all like the golf course. We want a golf course (in Gibson City). It’s an amenity to the town. We all grew up (playing golf there), and had our kids go through there. So we use that (course) a lot.

“But it’s all about dollars at this point, from an investment standpoint. So get a hold of Guy if you have some interest in helping out or want to partner up, because the clock is definitely ticking on that. Harvest season is approaching.”



‘Spin’off’ effect

If Railside remains closed, Percy is concerned about the “spin-off” effect it would have on the entire community.

“Every home would be devalued on Railside Drive. All those homes are going to go down $50,000 each,” Percy said, referring to the subdivision abutting the course. “And already, a few construction projects stopped there that were going to happen.”

Percy said comparable homes to those on Railside Drive would also see their property values decline, regardless of where they are located in town.

“It would ripple through town and devalue all of the town,” Percy said.

Restaurants, hardware stores and other shops would also likely see a decline in business if the course were to stay closed, Percy added, noting that many golfers who used Railside would often stop by those places after putting in a round of golf.

The jobs Railside created would also be lost permanently.

“When I was there for 11 years, there had to be 300 youth who worked for me over that time,” Percy said. “There were 30 to 40 jobs at the height of golf season here, between the clubhouse and maintenance, etc.

“So it’s an employment issue.”

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School would also need to find a new place by next fall for its golf team to practice and host meets. Saybrook’s Indian Springs Golf Course is not far away, but Percy said there is no guarantee the course would be available for that purpose.



‘Absolute last resort’

Brucker, who has owned Railside for four years, described the course’s closure last fall as “an absolute last resort.”

Railside had been in operation since 1993. Brucker, the course’s third owner, said a gradual decline in golfers using the course prompted him to try to sell it. Brucker said the popularity of golf has been steadily decreasing nationwide.

“We’re not alone,” Brucker said. “There’s a lot of golf courses for sale.”