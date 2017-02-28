Plant’s assessed value remains unchanged — for now, anyway

GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Board of Review voted 2-0 last Friday, with its chairman abstaining, to deny a reduction in the assessed value of the One Earth Energy ethanol plant in Gibson City.

The plant was seeking a reduction in its assessed value for an eighth straight year. Supervisor of Assessments Patricia Langland said the plant filed an appeal of its 2016 assessed value of $23,202,180 on Dec. 28, seeking to have it lowered to $6,106,800.

The plant’s 2016 assessed value, as determined by Langland’s office, was up from its 2015 assessed value of $22,729,180 and 2014 level of $22.46 million.

Stuart L. Whitt of Aurora-based Whitt Law, which is representing the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district in opposing the reduction of the plant’s assessed value, told the three-member board of review Friday via a telephone conference call that he suspected that Candy Short increased the plant’s assessed value prior to her retirement as supervisor of assessments last summer.

“I’ve done a little research in regard to what has happened since last year,” Whitt said. “It appears to be the case that there was a new fermenter that was constructed, running the total number of fermenters to, I think, eight. ... Also, I think the BPGS building on the upper-northwest corner of the property has been increased by maybe 40 to 50 percent (in capacity). I assume that is the basis for the increase in assessment that was put on the property of approximately $473,000.”

Langland, who replaced Short as supervisor of assessments last July, was unable to immediately confirm Whitt’s assertion.

Whitt then clarified that he was not entirely sure what occurred.

“I don’t know when the fermenter was constructed,” Whitt said, “but the expansion of the BPGS, I’m confident that got picked up by Candy Short before she retired. I think the fermenter did also, but I’d have to look at the property record card.”

Whitt asked the board of review to uphold the assessed value assigned to the plant, with the noted improvements included.

“I don’t think you can exclude the improvements. They need to be added on,” Whitt said. “I don’t think it’s an option not to assess them.”

When given the opportunity to weigh in, Indianapolis attorney Tom Atherton, representing One Earth Energy, presented no arguments. Rather, he thanked the board “for allowing us to do this over the phone.” Atherton noted that allowing a telephone conference “keeps the costs down,” adding that “we all know this has been a very expensive process for all concerned.”

The board of review has rejected One Earth Energy’s request for its plant’s assessed value to be lowered every year since 2009.

Atherton told the board in previous years that One Earth Energy disagrees with the assessment office factoring “process machinery and equipment” into the assessed value of the plant’s property. A less important issue, Atherton said, is what that equipment should be valued at.

Since January 2015, an administrative law judge appointed by the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB) has been considering evidence and testimony regarding One Earth Energy’s 2014 appeal, which, if granted, would be retroactive to 2009 and also be reflected on the plant’s assessed value in years subsequent to 2014.

Langland said the judge has yet to render a decision, and both Atherton and Whitt said they did not expect any decision for quite some time.

"I would be surprised if we see a decision in the near future,” Atherton said.

“I agree 100 percent with Tom,” Whitt said. “My recollection is that we filed our last briefs on or about June 2, 2016 — June 1 or June 2, right in that time frame — and I haven’t heard (anything) since. I suspect it will be at least months still, if not longer.”

The GCMS school district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in an attempt to keep One Earthy Energy’s assessed value unchanged. GCMS has suggested an assessed value closer to $30 million.

Former GCMS Superintendent Anthony Galindo has said that reducing the plant’s assessed value to $14 million — the highest amount One Earth Energy has said it would accept — would mean a loss of about $500,000 a year in property tax revenue.

Voting in favor of upholding the plant’s assessed value and leaving the matter in the hands of the PTAB on Friday were board of review members Mike Griffin and Bob Link.

Chairman Ron Bork of Piper City abstained from the vote, noting that he is a stockholder in One Earth Energy.

With Friday’s vote, Bork said, no change in the plant’s assessment will be made prior to the PTAB’s ruling, “unless all parties can get together and some resolution can be made.”