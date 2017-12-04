Cody Kietzman named president of Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce

PAXTON — Cody Kietzman of the First National Bank in Paxton was elected president of the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors during the organization's Annual Meeting on Monday night.

Kietzman replaced Andy Hudson, the owner of Hudson Drug & Hallmark Shop, who had served as chamber president for the past two years.

Hudson told the audience inside the meeting venue at Engelbrecht Farmstead in rural Paxton that he believes he will be leaving the chamber in good hands. Hudson said Kietzman has been “involved in the chamber for several years, and he really has a passion for making it successful.”

“With the continued support of the (chamber’s) board of directors and (Executive Director) Amanda (Donaldson) to hold things together, I expect great things,” Hudson said.

A lifelong Paxton resident, Kietzman said he was excited about the opportunity to “give back to a community that has given so much to my family and I.” Kietzman said he looks forward to “helping the chamber and our local businesses grow in the future.”

Kietzman said he was proud of the events the chamber brings to the community each year, and he hopes to only improve them. Such events include the annual golf outing on June 30 and the annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Pells Park, the first of which will help raise funds for improvements to the city’s downtown. Last year’s golf outing helped raise funds for the replacement of the “Welcome to Paxton” signs on the edges of town.

Other events include quarterly Lunch & Learn workshops and Business After Hours sessions.

Kietzman said he also hopes the chamber can continue the success it has seen with its Chamber Bucks program. Kietzman said more than $32,000 worth of Chamber Bucks gift certificates had been sold since the program’s inception.

“These are real dollars going back to our local businesses here, and that’s something that I think is important,” Kietzman said.

In the past year, Kietzman said the chamber has donated to various local events, including PRIDE in Paxton’s annual Christmas Parade, the annual Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival and the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show. Kietzman said the chamber plans to continue to do so in the future, and it plans to become a co-sponsor of the Swine ‘N’ Dine event, as well.

Kietzman said the chamber launched a new website recently at www.paxtonchamber.com.

“Amanda (Donaldson) has worked a lot of hours on this website,” Kietzman said. “I think it turned out great. I think this will hopefully allow people to search Paxton and see all the services that Paxton really can provide all the businesses we have to offer here.”

Kietzman also said the chamber is using its Facebook page to promote local businesses. He encouraged businesses to share their news with the chamber, so Donaldson can post news items on the chamber’s page.

Kietzman said the chamber’s board of directors is a diverse group of people who are dedicated to the community. He said it helps to have so many sectors of the business world involved.

“Our board is extremely active in the community,” Kietzman said. “Currently, we have board members who regularly attend city (council) meetings, Swine ‘N’ Dine planning (sessions), and monthly PRIDE and park district board meetings. And the board is also very diverse. We have attorneys, accountants, Realtors, bankers, principals, managers, business owners, people specializing in marketing and customer service. It’s because of that diversity that I think we’re suited to continue to grow Paxton.”

Like Kietzman, Hudson credited the rest of the board with making the chamber a success.

“I’ve really had a lot of fun the last two years as board president of this organization, primarily because of being able to work with this board,” Hudson said. “While everyone has commitments to work and other organizations, every single person on this board has made a significant impact to the success of the chamber. From legal advice to working on the budget and being actively involved in a particular event, it can’t be done without all of your contributions.”

In particular, Hudson “singled-out” Ashlee Bertan of the Busey Bank in Paxton for her work on behalf of the chamber in the last year. Bertan was elected vice president of the chamber board Monday night.

“Not only has she done a lot of the planning and legwork for this evening, but she also chairs the Fourth of July Committee, and she’s also brought a lot of innovative ideas in planning for both of these events.”

Hudson said the efforts of chamber officials shined brightly after the chamber hit a “rough patch” about a year ago, when it was without an executive director for about two months.

“Candy (Riecks), Cody (Kietzman) and I worked to keep things running (during that time), but it soon became evident how important it was to have an executive director,” Hudson said. “There are bills to pay, phone calls to return, reports to run — and (the director is) pretty much the glue to just hold everything together.

“We’re very fortunate to have the support of the Paxton business community so that we can have the means to be able to employ an executive director, so that we can keep hosting all of these events.

“We’ve been very pleased with the job Amanda Donaldson has done in the past year. Her feet were definitely thrown in the fire — and she may have got burned a little bit — but she’s done a fine job and she’s still here. We appreciate everything she’s done.”



Other business

Also at the Annual Meeting:

➜ The chamber approved its 2017 board of directors, comprising Andy Hudson, Josh Didier, Lori Epps, Craig Kief, Candi Riecks, Karen Abbe, Neal McKenry, Ross Sorensen, Nick Reutter, Cody Kietzman and Ashlee Bertan.

➜ The chamber approved 2017 committee assignments: Advertising (Hudson, Rob Pacey, Epps); Annual Meeting (Hudson, Pacey, Abbe, Epps, Riecks, Bertan); Budget (Didier, Kietzman, Hudson, Kief); Golf Outing (Hudson, Abbe, Epps, Riecks, Kietzman, McKenry); July Fourth (Hudson, Abbe, Didier, Kief, Bertan); Legal Counsel (Sorensen); Lunch & Learns (Pacey, Didier); Golden Deeds (Kietzman); Nominating (Kietzman); and Community Relations (Pacey, Bertan, McKenry).

➜ The chamber approved its proposed budget for 2017, showing $34,530 in projected income and $37,518 in projected expenses for a projected loss of $2,988. The chamber’s checking account at First National Bank had a balance of $20,662 as of Jan. 3, 2017, down from $27,200 as of a year earlier. The Chamber Bucks account had a balance of $7,687 as of Dec. 20, 2016, down from $9,817 as of Jan. 20, 2016.

➜ The chamber approved its 2016 financial report, showing expenses for the past year totaled $33,300 compared with income of $32,230. Attached to the financial report was an audit report completed by Linda Roy.

➜ The chamber heard from keynote speaker Habeeb Habeeb, chief executive officer of BPC and founder of the H-Squared Leadership Institute. BPC is an employee benefits administration firm. BPC was named three times Best Places to Work in Illinois. The H-Squared Leadership Institute is an organization focused on helping people take the good in life to a higher level and to inspire them to make the world a kinder, gentler and more positive place.