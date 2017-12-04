Paxton mayor looks back, ahead at progress

PAXTON — Following what he termed a “very busy and very exciting past 12 months in the city of Paxton,” Mayor Bill Ingold highlighted a number of evolvements in the local business world during his speech to the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday night.

The mayor, elected six days earlier to another four-year term, painted a positive picture of the future, promising chamber members that he would “continue to work hard and be positive” to make the city a better place to live and work.

Among the developments that Ingold touched on was the ongoing construction of a 41-room hotel on West Ottawa Road by Interstate 57. Cobblestone Hotels & Suites will operate the hotel, which will feature an indoor swimming pool, lounge area and meeting room.

Ingold said the hotel’s construction is about a month ahead of schedule as a result of recent good weather. It is expected to be open sometime around Aug. 15, Ingold said.

The hotel is being built in the city’s commercial park, where three other lots are also being considered for development, Ingold said.

Ingold also shared news related to the city-owned airport, located to the west of the commercial park. Ingold said the airport is in the process of being sold to a private party — Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., a firm owned by David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C. — for $100,000 in cash and a note for $50,000. Ingold said the sale, to be finalized in upcoming months, will put the land on the property tax rolls for the first time.

Under the terms of the proposed sale, Hrupsa would be required to operate the property as a public airport for the next 30 years. Also, Hrupsa would continue to honor leases held by pilots using the airport’s hangars. Ingold added that Hrupsa will use the airport for his aerial applicator operation.

Also, Hrupsa has indicated that in return for loan forgiveness, he would complete the resurfacing of the runway, the remodeling and restoration of the main city-owned hangar, the construction of at least one additional hangar for airport storage and aircraft maintenance, the creation of a fuel and chemical containment area, and the installation of a fuel pump that accepts credit cards so pilots can refuel when the airport is not staffed.



Other business developments

Also during the chamber’s Annual Meeting on Monday, Ingold told the chamber about other local business developments:

➜ Metro Communications, formerly known as Conxxus, is upgrading all of its towers in Paxton and repairing and replacing fiber, Ingold said. The company also will be adding high-definition channels and DVR capabilities, Ingold said.

➜ Contractor Services for Illinois is moving its office from Pells Street to a larger building at Railroad Avenue and Ottawa Road in order expand its services and products, Ingold said.

➜ The construction of four new apartments is under way at Remembrance Hall at the northeast corner of Pells and Market streets in the downtown. The building formerly housed a bar on its first floor.

➜ Nexstep Commercial Products is now using its entire 120,000-square-foot building on West Ottawa Road, Ingold said. The company has also added two new machines to increase efficiency and will be making upgrades to its building and parking lot.

➜ The building east of Interstate 57 that had housed Pizza Hut prior to the restaurant’s recent closure has been sold, Ingold said, and a new restaurant is expected to fill the void. “Somebody came to town (Monday) and made an offer, and hopefully in the next day or two we can get that finalized and maybe by the end of May we’ll have a new restaurant in the Pizza Hut building,” Ingold said.

➜ Colmac Coil recently added a third shift at its facility on the city’s west side and will be adding 15 to 20 jobs as a result, Ingold said. Colmac Coil also recently added to its product lineup, Ingold said.

➜ The Paxton Inn has added a new concrete parking lot. The motel also has added new flat-screen televisions and new carpeting in all of its rooms, Ingold said. New security lights are installed, as well, Ingold said, adding that the owner is also planning new signage and more upgrades.

➜ Paxton Packing Co., located at the intersection of State and Taft streets, is expanding its products and will be adding employees, Ingold said.

➜ Lee Excavating & Demolition is consolidating its locations in Thawville, Onarga and Gibson City into its new facility in Paxton by I-57, Ingold said. The new location will employ about 30 workers to recycle concrete, blacktop and drywall, Ingold said. It will also be selling used construction equipment and used semi-trucks and trailers.

➜ The former France Broom complex on Railroad Avenue has been sold and will be the new home of a distribution center for surrounding states.



On the city side of things ...

Ingold also talked about news related to Paxton’s government, including:

➜ The city has entered into an agreement with the Farnsworth Group to complete a downtown improvement study, with the hopes of using it to develop a new streetscape for Market Street, Ingold said. Included in the study are ideas for new building facades, signage, awnings and greenery. A highlight, Ingold said, will be a “shared street concept” on East State Street, just off of Market Street, which could be used for outdoor seating and the city’s farmers’ market. Charging stations for iPhones and iPads could be installed there, as well. Farnsworth Group representatives Scott Burge and Patricia McKissack were at Monday’s chamber meeting to discuss the study with the public.

➜ Two property owners are wanting to annex their properties into city limits, Ingold said.

➜ The sixth annual Paxton Swine ‘N’ Dine BBQ Contest & Festival is scheduled for Sept. 16 in downtown Paxton, Ingold said. The chamber of commerce is helping with sponsorship of the event this year.

➜ The city recently sold a city-owned lot at 102 S. Hunt St. to Doug and Jeff Anderson, doing business as Anderson Business Enterprises LLC, Ingold said. Located by Fox Trucking, the property has sat vacant for years, Ingold said, and the city has no “foreseeable use” for the property, which contains not quite 2 acres of ground. Selling the property to a private individual not only puts it back on the property tax rolls, Ingold noted, but the Andersons also intend to improve the property. “The new owners will be building a building to expand their business,” Ingold said.

➜ The city is planning to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant and repair both of the city’s water towers “in the very near future,” Ingold said. “The (tower) on the west side of town, we just finished washing it (Monday),” Ingold said. “We’ll start painting it next week.”

➜ The city’s public works department was recently honored by the Illinois Rural Water Association, which named Public Works Director Mark LeClair as its Wastewater System Operations Specialist of the Year, recognizing him for his dedication to the wastewater industry. Ingold called it “a very big honor.”

➜ By the end of April, all staff at City Hall and in the city’s public works department will be certified in CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), Ingold said.

➜ A cleanup day in Paxton is set for May 6. The Paxton Area Ministerial Association is coordinating the effort with the city, Ingold said.

➜ Upgrades are being made to Interstate 57 around Paxton, from the Iroquois County line to the Champaign County line. In addition to the highway resurfacing, the I-57 entrance and exit ramps will be improved, Ingold said. Also, the cleanup of infields around the I-57 interchange in Paxton will be turned into a habitat for monarch butterflies that will be used by Pheasants Forever, Ingold said.

Ingold said he and other city officials are “working on many other projects,” as well, “and more (details) on those (will be made public) as they develop.”