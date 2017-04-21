Paxton's facade grant program seeks applicants

PAXTON — Business owners in downtown Paxton seeking to spruce up their buildings’ facades can apply for some financial assistance.

A facade grant program sponsored by the City of Paxton, PRIDE in Paxton and Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications from local businesses for reimbursement of up to $3,000, or 50 percent of a project’s cost, whichever is less.

Eligible projects are those that are meant to restore storefronts to their traditional or historic appearance, including cleaning and painting, tuckpointing, architectural repair/rehabilitation, window/door replacement, entrance improvements, and the installation of awnings, canopies, signage and lighting.

“The facade grant program is an incentive to assist business and building owners in restoring unique architectural details in the city of Paxton,” a flier promoting the program said. “The purpose of the grant program is to promote investment in our community.”

For grants that will be awarded this spring, the application deadline is May 31.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce at 217-379-4655 or paccdirector@outlook.com. People can also call PRIDE in Paxton’s Teri Hancock at 217-379-4245.

Completed applications should be sent to either of the following: Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, 165 S. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957; or PRIDE in Paxton, 132 S. Market St., Paxton, IL 60957.