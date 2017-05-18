Schweighart retires from 40-year-long career at EIEC

PAXTON — Paxton-based Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative’s vice president of operations and engineering, Alan Schweighart, retired Friday after serving cooperative members and employees for almost 40 years.

Schweighart began his career as an apprentice lineman on May 22, 1978. He progressed steadily during his career, working as a journeyman lineman, line foreman and operations and safety coordinator before assuming his current role in 1999.

“I am going to miss the people the most,” he said. “The relationships are what has made the co-op such a great place to work.”

In his retirement, Schweighart plans to spend time with his extended family, including his three sons and their wives, and his three grandkids. He also hopes to spend more time fishing and woodworking.

The cooperative has promoted Brad Smith as Schweighart’s replacement as vice president of operations and engineering. He began his new duties Monday.

Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned rural electric co-op based in Paxton that supplies electricity to some 14,000 meters over 4,500 miles of electric line in parts of 10 East Central Illinois counties.