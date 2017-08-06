Appeals court dismisses appeal by Paxton B&B in discrimination case

SPRINGFIELD — The attorney for a Christian-based bed-and-breakfast west of Paxton that is facing sanctions from the state for discriminating against a same-sex couple six years ago said Thursday that he plans to contest a recent appellate court order dismissing the B&B’s appeal of those penalties.

The Fourth District of the Illinois Appellate Court entered an order May 30 to dismiss the appeal filed last December by Chicago attorney Jason Craddock on behalf of TimberCreek Bed-and-Breakfast co-owner Jim Walder.

In Craddock’s petition for review with the court, he asked the court to review the “recommended order and decision” that Michael R. Robinson, an administrative law judge appointed by the Illinois Human Rights Commission, entered in 2015 against the B&B — and the $80,000 in fines and other penalties that come with it.

Craddock said Thursday he would be challenging the dismissal of the appeal. Craddock noted that the motion for dismissal — filed by attorneys representing the Illinois Human Rights Commission and Mark and Todd Wathen, the same-sex couple who were denied the opportunity to hold their civil-union ceremony at Walder’s B&B in 2011 — had been “sent to the wrong address,” which delayed his response to the motion.

“I responded as soon as I received it, but believe (my response) crossed in the mail with the court’s dismissal,” Craddock said in an email to the Ford County Record.

When reached for comment Thursday, Walder called the appellate court’s order to dismiss the case “a misunderstanding” and “a non-story.”

“Jason Craddock had requested more time to file a brief, and evidently it was overlooked by the judge,” Walder said.

Craddock said he would be challenging the decision through the appellate court, adding that he intends to file paperwork to that effect “by the end of the week or sooner.”

“We are, of course hopeful, that the dismissal will be reversed,” Craddock said.

Meanwhile, the Wathens, who are now married and living in Tuscola, said they were “thrilled” by the court’s ruling.

“We hope that this brings an end to this matter and sends a very clear signal to all businesses in Illinois that they must follow our state’s laws,” Todd Wathen said in a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, which has been assisting them with legal representation in the case.

Attorneys representing the Wathens and Illinois Human Rights Commission also hoped the six-year-long legal saga was finally over.

“With this ruling, Illinois joins court decisions from New Mexico, Washington and New York clarifying that business owners serving the public may not refuse to serve lesbians and gay men because of their religious beliefs,” said the ACLU’s John Knight.

“This was a long process, but the issue was critical to resolve,” added Clay Tillack, a lawyer in the Chicago office of Schiff Hardin LLP. “There can be no doubt about the state of the law in Illinois after this matter has been resolved — discrimination in publicly available venues simply is not permitted.”

Walder decided to appeal Robinson’s ruling against his Christian-based B&B through the appellate court on Dec. 22, opting to forego having the full Illinois Human Rights Commission review Robinson’s ruling.

Earlier, a three-member panel of the commission had upheld Robinson’s decision, meaning his recommended order and decision — which found that Walder violated the civil rights of the Wathens by discriminating against them based on their sexual orientation — officially became the order of the commission.

The order came with penalties that include the B&B paying $30,000 to the Wathen for their emotional distress; the B&B paying the Wathens’ attorneys $50,000 in fees and $1,218 in costs; the B&B ceasing and desisting from violating the Human Rights Act; and the B&B offering the Wathens access to the facility, within one year, for an event celebrating their civil union.

Walder claimed the makeup of the three-member panel — with two of the commissioners being either “LGBT activists or openly gay” — allowed “zero chance that we could have obtained a fair review.” Walder said appealing the ruling to the full commission likely would not have changed the outcome, so he chose to appeal it through the court system instead.

During a November 2015 public hearing held by the commission to consider damages to be awarded to the Wathens, Walder said he did not intend to come across as “hateful, bigoted or homophobic” by denying them the opportunity to hold their civil-union ceremony there in 2011.

A Christian, Walder said he simply did not want to compromise his religious views.

“We do not hate gays,” Walder said last year. “We are not homophobic or bigoted. We do not prohibit homosexuals from visiting TimberCreek. Some have. We are respectful and kind to all of our guests. We draw the line, however, at hosting gay marriages.”

