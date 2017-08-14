Paxton chamber seeks new executive director

- Our Sites
PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking a new executive director as a replacement for Amanda Donaldson.
Responsibilities include event planning, clerical work and networking with the local business community. The 10 to 20 hours worked per work are flexible.
An applicant must be a self-starter, as they will often be working on their own. Having efficient computer skills is a necessity, as well.
Resumes from candidates may be sent to Cody Kietzman, president of the boad of directors of the chamber of commerce, at P.O. Box 70, Paxton, IL 60957; or by emailing ckietzman@fnbpax.com.
The application deadline is Aug. 25.
For a more detailed job description, candidates can email or call Kietzman at the First National Bank in Paxton at 217-379-2336.
