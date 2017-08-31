Hotel to open soon in Paxton

PAXTON — The 41-room hotel under construction on Paxton’s west side is expected to open to the public on Friday, Sept. 8, and it’s easy to see the excitement in Mayor Bill Ingold.

“I’m super excited,” Ingold said. “This is going to be a big deal.”

The two-story hotel — located on a 2-acre property at 1280 W. Ottawa Road — will become the 84th hotel operated by Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, a company based in Neenah, Wis., that calls itself “a leading upper-midscale hotel brand.” Cobblestone — which already has two hotels in Illinois — only builds its hotels in towns with a population of 5,000 or fewer, Ingold said.

It was only nine months ago when a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of the hotel west of Interstate 57 to mark the start of its construction.

During the ceremony, Cobblestone’s president, Brian Wogernese, said the hotel would be “really filling a need that you’ve had (in Paxton) for a long time,” noting that it “keeps people here, keeps them spending money here.”

While giving a tour of the hotel to a reporter on Friday, Ingold expressed similar thoughts. Not only does it provide a nice place for people to stay when attending local weddings or class reunions, for example, but the hotel also could possibly help attract more development by the interstate.

“You get this build and then you’ll see somebody else say, ‘Hey, I see you’ve got a hotel; I run (a business) and we want to be near that,’” Ingold said.

Ingold said “a lot of credit” in getting the hotel built should go to the group of local investors who made it possible.

As of Friday, workers were putting the finishing touches on the hotel, which features 28 rooms upstairs and 13 downstairs, to go along with an indoor swimming pool, meeting room, banquet room, fitness center and lobby. Ingold said that if everything goes according to plan, the hotel should be open to the public on Sept. 8, with a grand opening event to be scheduled for a later date in September — possibly on Sept. 12 or Sept. 18.

Once open, Ingold said people can expect exceptional service.

“This is a first-rate deal,” Ingold said. “I can tell you that when (my wife) Lynn and I went to (a Cobblestone Hotel) in Altamont back in September of last year, we were treated like kings when we walked in, and they didn’t even know who we were.

“These guys are super sensitive about putting on a good show — I mean, big time.”

“When you come in, they want somebody to greet you almost immediately, as soon as you walk in,” said site supervisor Dan Wells, who has helped with the construction of six Cobblestone Hotels.

The facility itself is exceptional, as well, Ingold said. In addition to having regular rooms with two queen beds or one king bed, there are also “extended-stay” suites that feature a king-size bed, a hide-a-bed, soft chairs, a desk, two big-screen televisions and a full kitchen with a stove top, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, sink and full-size refrigerator.

There are also a few handicapped-accessible rooms that have features to accommodate guests with disabilities, such as a walk-in shower. There are also rooms for the hearing-impaired, which feature door bells that, when pressed, prompt the lights inside the room to flicker.

The front lobby features a fireplace, a couch, some soft chairs and a station for coffee and water.

Right down the hall on the first floor is a meeting room with a capacity for 35 to 40 people, Ingold said.

“You can see the chairs here already,” Ingold said while showing the room Friday. “It’s all set up for a computer, for audio/visual, for you to have all the kind of stuff in here for you to have a meeting.”

Across the hall from the meeting room is the Cobblestone Lounge, which will be open to the hotel’s guests. The lounge also can be used by non-guests as long as there is available space.

“It’s a place where you can come in and buy a beer, get some chips and salsa and sit down and watch a Cubs game,” Ingold said.

The lounge features a breakfast bar, several tables, large-screen televisions and a bar. On its south end is a glass door leading to an outdoor patio, allowing people to enjoy their meal or drink outside with a view of Paxton’s water tower.

Also on the first floor is a fitness room, featuring a treadmill, bikes and stair-stepper.

There is a laundry room for guests, as well.

The pool is also on the first floor. It was not quite finished as of Friday but was expected to be done soon, hopefully by the time the hotel opens, Ingold said.

“At one time, we didn’t think that was going to happen, but now we do,” Ingold said.

The hotel also features the Cobblestone Marketplace — which is a small store where people can buy such things as soft drinks, frozen pizzas, sandwiches or chips.

The hotel does not feature an elevator.

“If someone needs their luggage brought to the second floor, the person at the front desk will bring that up to them,” Ingold said.

Ingold noted that all the handicapped-accessible rooms are located on the first floor.

Ingold estimated that 12 to 14 workers have been hired to work at the hotel after it opens.

