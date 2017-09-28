Grant OK'd for painting of Railside clubhouse

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members Monday night unanimously approved a grant to Railside Area Golf LLC, the business name for a group of investors who earlier this year purchased Railside Golf Club on the city’s north side.

Aldermen approved reimbursing the group $2,350, which represents half the cost of scraping and painting the exterior of the clubhouse.

Representing the investors at the meeting were Harry Groom and Chuck Aubry, who said they appreciated the council’s action. Aubry said they may bring to the council a second grant request for another project at the golf club, but they brought the painting request first because of the time-sensitive nature of the work.

The cost-sharing grant is the same type available to other businesses. For this type of grant, the city reimburses 50 percent of approved property improvements, up to $5,000 per three-year period.



Crossman memorial approved

An engraved 12-by-12 granite paver was approved to honor former alderman Robert “Bob” Crossman, who died this year on March 9 at age 93.

Former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School principal Michael Bleich investigated the idea, and he will assist with the paver’s installation near the totem pole at the city’s South Park.

The city will pay the paver’s cost of $138 and provide the concrete for its installation.

The carved, wooden totem pole was donated to the city by Crossman as one of his many woodworking projects.



Report of park vandalism

At the request of Alderman Brandon Roderick, Gibson City Police Lt. Anthony Row explained recent vandalism to the North Park women’s restroom.

Row said wallboard was damaged when a brick was thrown at it. The suspected offenders are minors who were quickly caught with the aid of exterior camera footage.

Row said no criminal charges are being brought in the case because the youths’ parents are having them reimburse the cost of repairs from the youths’ savings, and each offender will volunteer three times to assist with food pantry distributions.

Repair costs are estimated to be less than $200.



Water tower work OK’d; decision on logo postponed

While work is being done to the city’s main water tower near the north-side water plant, a total of $5,300 was approved to add two upgrades to the tower.

One upgrade is to add a frost-free valve in the hole at the base of the tower’s ball. The hole was created for the contractor to drain sediment from the tank, and the valve will allow that work to be done periodically by city workers.

The valve and installation will cost $3,500. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said, “Frankly I don’t know why it wasn’t put in in the first place.”

A second upgrade is to replace a galvanized steel bar, used to clip on worker safety harnesses, with a stainless-steel cable. Stauffer said the current one is rusted and cannot be sandblasted due to being galvanized, and the new material will last much longer. The new cable will cost $1,800.

An additional item — whether to add GCMS High School’s logo to the water tower’s exterior paint job at a cost of $6,500 — will be considered at an upcoming council committee meeting on Oct. 3. Some council members felt the logo should only be added if the school would reimburse the cost. Others, including Mayor Dan Dickey, felt the cost could be considered a gesture of goodwill.

The current paint scheme will be a white stem and ball, with dark red paint at the base of the ball to separate the two white areas. Dickey emphasized that dark red is being used because it will better hide the exterior mold that forms on the ball’s underside.

Roderick asked how Paxton handled putting the PBL High School Panthers logo on its water tower. Attorney Marc Miller, who is the city attorney for both municipalities, said the city of Paxton paid the entire cost. Miller did not know what the final cost was. Dickey said he would contact Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold.

Stauffer emphasized that time is of the essence in making a decision due to the two weeks it could take to make a stencil of the school logo and the time period set for doing the basic painting.



Decision on tree removal postponed

The owner of a home at 412 E. Third St. requested permission to cut down a city-owned sycamore tree. She said she dislikes the amount of debris the tree sheds.

Stauffer told the resident that she would have to pay the cost herself, even if the city approves removing the tree.

“We don’t cut good trees, and we never have,” Stauffer said.

Stauffer also noted the city still needs to remove about 200 ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestations.

Stauffer said the homeowner is getting bids on removing the tree, which she has said are expensive to date, so he is not certain she will follow through with removal, even if the city approves it.

Further discussion on whether to grant permission will be held at a street and alley committee meeting, scheduled by Chairman Doug Parsons for Oct. 3. Council members were asked to drive by the address to view the tree.



New resolution for Lighted Holiday Parade

A change in the state’s liability requirement for municipal parades caused the council to approve another resolution to sanction the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighted Holiday Parade.

Dickey said the state’s new liability requirements are $1 million for individual loss and $2 million total per event.

This year’s annual parade is scheduled for Nov. 18.



Intergovernmental agreement postponed

Consideration of an intergovernmental agreement proposed by the Illinois Municipal League to assist with worker compensation was tabled.

An IML representative will be present at the council’s next meeting to offer more information.