Illinois Knights Templar Home has new owner

PAXTON — The Illinois Knights Templar Home in Paxton will be sold to Altitude Health Services Inc., effective Nov. 1.

Vendors were notified of the transaction in an Oct. 20 letter sent by Heritage Operations Group, which has owned the nursing home at 450 E. Fulton St. for the past four years.

According to the letter, Accolade Healthcare will be the new operator starting Nov. 1.

“Heritage will not accept deliveries of goods or the extension of credit to IKTH after October 31, 2017,” the letter stated. “Additionally, all service contracts will be terminated effective November 1. Throughout the remainder of 2017, we will continue to pay current balances and maintain our accounting records to ensure that we effectively close out the business account for IKTH.

“Thank you for serving the needs of IKTH. Without the support and help of your business, we would not have been able to care for our residents at this facility for the past four years and provide them with the high-quality health care services for which we are known.”