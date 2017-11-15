Paxton chamber hires Duden as executive director

PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Madison Duden as its new executive director.
Duden replaces Amanda Donaldson.
Duden is set to graduate from Eastern Illinois University in May 2018 and has years of experience in customer service as well as in sales.
“She plans to bring a lot of new, positive changes to the chamber,” the chamber’s monthly newsletter said.
Duden will be in the chamber office at 165 S. Market St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Duden may be reached by email at paccdirector@outlook.com and on Facebook.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.