Paxton chamber hires Duden as executive director

PAXTON — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce has hired Madison Duden as its new executive director.

Duden replaces Amanda Donaldson.

Duden is set to graduate from Eastern Illinois University in May 2018 and has years of experience in customer service as well as in sales.

“She plans to bring a lot of new, positive changes to the chamber,” the chamber’s monthly newsletter said.

Duden will be in the chamber office at 165 S. Market St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Duden may be reached by email at paccdirector@outlook.com and on Facebook.