Gibson City Council approves facade grant

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved a $5,000 façade grant to MCS Office Technologies during a short meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

MCS Office Technologies owner Todd McNutt said the business will be remodeling its main location at 104 N. Jordan Drive in the spring, which will add office space, workrooms and increased technology capacity.

McNutt said the façade grant portion would be used for new landscaping and new signage on the outside of the building, facing Illinois 9. McNutt said city advertising could be used on a new electronic sign that is to be installed.

Part of the project includes new space for electronics recycling. McNutt said MCS accepts old electronic equipment for recycling but people should call ahead before bringing it due to a limited amount of space. McNutt added that computer technicians are able to erase the hard drives on unwanted computers.

In other business, the council approved the remaining $13,082 payment owed to Cross Construction for Phase 4 of the sewer-separation project, which encompasses the North Park. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said the phase has been completed and that the company has seeded the area for grass to grow next spring.

