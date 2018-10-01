Gibson Area Chamber seeks nominations for annual awards

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The Outstanding Citizen of the Year is awarded to an individual or group in recognition of service to the community during 2017 or over a longer period. Nominees must reside in Gibson City and must have made it a better community through their volunteering, initiation of a community program, commitment to service for others or any other attributes that positively benefit the community. Nominees also must not have previously received the honor.

The Outstanding Junior Citizen of the Year is awarded to a senior at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School who demonstrates dependability, achievement potential, good attendance, good character and the ability to work well with others. Nominees may be employed within the local business community, but it is not required that they are.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a man, woman or group who has provided the greatest service to the Gibson City community over numerous years, through volunteering, initiation of a community program, commitment to service for others, or any other attributes that positively affect the community. No one can win the award more than once.

Selection will be made by an anonymous committee, and the awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Kruse Center in Gibson City.

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.gibsoncityillinois.com/chamber3.

Nomination forms must be submitted by Feb. 9 by mailing them to: Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 294, Gibson City, IL 60936.