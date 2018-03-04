Market Street Tap opens in downtown Paxton

PAXTON — Market Street Tap — a bar with a casual atmosphere and featuring a pool table, dart board, five video poker machines and a number of Illinois beers on tap — has opened next to The Humble Hog restaurant in downtown Paxton.

Market Street Tap is located at 121 S Market St., which since 2014 had housed a banquet hall called Market Street Events. The new bar is owned and operated by local restaurateur Ben Grice and is connected to Grice’s barbecue restaurant, The Humble Hog.

“It’s very homey,” Grice said. “The biggest compliment I keep getting is it’s clean, inviting, safe — it’s just a nice place to hang out. Mostly guys describe it as like a man cave. It’s got that laid-back quality to it — very casual.”

One reason Grice decided to open Market Street Tap in the former Market Street Events space was because of last year’s opening of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites on the city’s west side. Market Street Events had been used as a gathering place for such activities as art shows, wine tastings, rehearsal dinners and company parties, but “with the new hotel having event space, I think it was just time to make a change and make this space feel like more of a part of the community,” Grice said.

Grice, who also opened the Harvest Ale House last year in the same block of Market Street, said having a better selection of bars in town is a good thing, too.

“We get a lot of people traveling in from other towns (to visit the Harvest Ale House), and they want to eat and hang out for a while, so this is a spot where they can do just that (when the Harvest Ale House is busy),” Grice said.

Market Street Tap features five video poker machines, including “the only lounger game in the whole area, where the controls are actually built into the armrests,” Grice said.

“A lot of people like playing that one,” Grice said.

There is also a pool table and dart board, along with a juke box. Pool currently costs 75 cents to play, but Grice noted that “I’m working on changing that.”

In addition to having a “full back bar,” there are also a variety of beers on tap, Grice said.

“Right now, we’re featuring Anti-Hero from Revolution Brewery up in Chicago,” Grice said, “We also have Brickstone out of Bourbonnais and Michelob Ultra on tap, as well.

“And we’re going to keep changing those up. I just ordered Summer Shandy. I always want to have some local ones on tap, as well.”

The bar itself does not serve food, but its patrons can still order at the bar from The Humble Hog’s menu and have their food brought to them at the bar. Grice said he is working to get some “late-night snacks” available at the bar.

Also in the works are “bar bingo” and karaoke nights, Grice said.

“There’s no more bingo in Paxton, and there are so many people who like to play bingo,” Grice noted. “This bar’s just got that casual, laid-back vibe here, so I thought, ‘Man, we should do regular events here,’ so we’re going to do (bar bingo) and we’re looking at karaoke and other things, too.”

Grice said he is also “toying around” with the idea of having bands perform there.

Despite its “very nondescript” facade, featuring just a couple of neon lights, people have taken notice of Market Street Events since a “soft opening” was done in March, Grice said.

“We did the soft opening about a week ago. Literally, we just turned the neons on and said, ‘Well, we’ll see if anyone comes in,’” Grice said. “The first night we had about 20 people. The second night we had about 40. It’s been steady since then, and we’re already gaining a few regulars.”

The bar is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 3 p.m. each day. It closes at midnight on weeknights and 1 a.m. on weekends.