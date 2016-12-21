GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Meats & Deli is closing its doors at 107 S. Sangamon Ave. at the end of this year, but its owners still plan to continue serving the Ford County area through home delivery.

The popular butcher shop/meat retail store opened 3 1/2 years ago as a place for Randy Arends and his son, Steve, to sell individual cuts of meat that are produced at their family’s rural Melvin cattle farm. The business grew, and it ended up adding a full-service cafe that is open six days a week.

Following their success in Gibson City, the Arendses bought a butcher shop in downtown Ivesdale in 2014 and opened it earlier this year under the name GC Meats Butcher Shop. The Arends’ company — Gibson City Meats & Deli LLC — is state-licensed to process meat, Randy Arends said.

“(The Ivesdale butcher shop’s owner) was doing slaughter for us for cattle and hogs, and then we’d bring huge quarters and halves up to Gibson and do our own custom cutting,” Randy Arends recalled. “But he retired, so we bought out his custom processing business.”

Then in early 2016, the Arendses decided to consolidate their business by moving all of their meat-processing equipment from their Gibson City location to their Ivesdale location.

“We were doing meat processing in both locations, and it was just too confusing, so we consolidated our meat cutting to one location,” Randy Arends said.

That left Gibson City Meats & Deli as only a retail meat sales shop and cafe.

The cafe and retail side of their business was still going strong. But the 55-year-old Randy Arends and his 31-year-old son wanted to focus more on the meat processing side, forcing them to make a decision on the Gibson City site’s future.

“We were to the point in Gibson where we either had to expand the restaurant business or focus on what we’re doing in our meat business, and we decided that at this time we were better off to focus on the meat business. The restaurant started off as a sideline, and it kind of got to the point that we needed somebody there — an owner/operator there — who could really devote the time to doing the restaurant. But it was getting too many irons in the fire, so we just decided it was time to consolidate the business back to what we started as.

“The cafe wasn’t really the focus of our business,” he added. “We were more in the retail meat sales and meat-cutting business.”

Randy Arends said he and his son were renting the Gibson City Meats & Deli building from its owner, Nick Bradbury, who is now in the process of trying to find another tenant.

“He might be willing to sell it, too,” Randy Arends said. “I don’t know what his plans are with the building.”

Randy Arends said he is trying to find somebody to re-open the cafe and use the building as a restaurant. Bradbury reportedly is interested in that idea, too.

“My discussion with him is that if he found a good renter who would like to take over the cafe, he’d be willing to work with that,” Randy Arends said. “If we can’t, then we’ll just close it down and sell the equipment out that’s in there.”

Randy Arends said his company is considering opening another cafe next year, possibly in Mahomet or Champaign, “but that’s still in the planning stages.”

In the meantime, Gibson City Meats & Deli will still be offering home delivery service to the East Central Illinois area, including Gibson City and the rest of Ford County.

“So any of our current customers who are currently buying meat from us will still be able to do that,” Randy Arends said. “We’ll deliver any place within about a 40-mile radius of Champaign. We were established in Gibson City, so we are going to continue to service the whole Gibson City area, including Sibley, Melvin, Roberts, Paxton, Fisher and the whole area, even Saybrook.”

The plan is for home deliveries to be done on Thursdays in the Gibson City area, Randy Arends said, noting, however, that the schedule may be adjusted “depending on how many deliveries we have.” To arrange for home delivery, people can call the Ivesdale butchery shop at 217-564-2266.

Randy Arends said he is also in the process of starting a website that people can visit to order meat online.

“We haven’t got that going yet, but we should have that done in the next week or so,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ivesdale location will continue to be used for custom meat processing and retail meat sales.

“We’re going to move our freezer cases and everything (from the Gibson City site) to down there (in Ivesdale), so we’ll have a full selection of meats,” Randy Arends said.

Randy Arends said customers at the Gibson City site who have unredeemed gift cards, coupons or gift certificates can still use them on home-delivered orders or at the Ivesdale location.

Customers of the Gibson City site are disappointed to see that site closing, Randy Arends said.

“We had a real loyal following in our cafe and retail business,” Randy Arends said. “Of course, they’d like to see it continue. They’re disappointed to see it closing.”