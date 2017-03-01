Mexican restaurant to fill void at Gibson City Pizza Hut site

GIBSON CITY — A Mexican restaurant is slated to open in February in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building at 1120 S. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City.

Real estate agent Ryan Minion of Gibson City-based Minion Realty announced the news via his Facebook page last week. Minion said his real estate firm “was happy to assist the building owner (Bill Peskind) in procuring a lease for this property.”

“The family who is opening the restaurant operates three other Mexican restaurants throughout Illinois,” said Minion, who serves as president of the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Minion did not immediately return messages seeking additional details.

The Pizza Hut restaurant — a fixture in Gibson City for more than 30 years — was permanently shut down in November. Pizza Hut franchisee Mike Stegman of Wichita, Kan., who has operated the Gibson City restaurant since 1986, said he reluctantly made the decision to close its doors for economic reasons.