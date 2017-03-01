More area Pizza Huts shuttered

PAXTON — Pizza Hut restaurants in Paxton, Watseka and Monticello were slated to close Dec. 31, just a little over a month after Gibson City’s closed.

Pizza Hut franchisee Mike Stegman of Wichita, Kan., confirmed the news last week following reports from multiple news outlets that the restaurants would be shuttered at year’s end.

The 73-year-old Stegman had owned and operated the Gibson City restaurant and a Pizza Hut in Hoopeston since 1986. He built new Pizza Hut restaurants in Watseka in 1988, Paxton in 1989 and Monticello in 1991.

Stegman said all four Pizza Hut stores are for sale. The restaurant at 560 John St. in Paxton and its surrounding parking lot have been on the market for about a month, with a listed price of $240,000 on Coldwell Banker’s website.

“This is an excellent building in a high-visibility location, just off the exit ramp from I-57,” the listing for the property said. The listing noted that the restaurant’s metal roof was added in 2013, its parking lot features 32 spaces, and the brick building is equipped with a drive-through window.

Stegman said closing his Pizza Hut stores was his only alternative to pursuing an expensive remodeling of the restaurants. Stegman said that if he did not close the stores, he would have been forced to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to update the restaurants’ exterior and interior to comply with “new standards” being imposed by Pizza Hut and its parent company, Yum! Brands Inc.

Stegman said Pizza Hut and Yum! Brands Inc. “came out with a new program” almost a year ago requiring Pizza Hut restaurants to be updated to reflect new standards of appearance. The new standards called for cosmetic and structural changes on each restaurant’s exterior, as well as new equipment.

Stegman said in November, after the news broke that he would be closing his Gibson City store, that “the others are not closing.”

That, however, has turned out not to be the case.

“Business is way down,” Stegman told Just the Facts, a daily news publication serving Hoopeston. “The company wants me to do a major remodel and it won’t cash flow. It’s really a sad deal. ... I wish we could keep doing it, but it’s so expensive.”

Today, there are more than 6,300 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S., including 125-plus franchisees, employing more than 150,000 people. Worldwide, there are more than 15,000 restaurants and 300,000 employees in more than 90 countries.