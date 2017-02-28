Gibson City welcomes new restaurant — Los Caminos Mexican Grill

GIBSON CITY — Maria and Blake Adams had never operated their own restaurant before, so when they decided to open their doors for business for the first time over the lunch hour Sunday, they were well aware that everything might not go perfectly.

That was precisely why they made no public announcement that their new Mexican eatery — Los Caminos Mexican Grill — would be opening that day in the former Pizza Hut building at 1120 S. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City.

Everyone was expecting the restaurant to open Monday instead — the targeted opening date that the Adamses had advertised on the local radio station.

The Adamses, however, ended up deciding to do a “soft” opening on Sunday “just in case we weren’t as prepared as we thought,” Maria Adams said.

They found out quickly that word gets around in Gibson City.

“We opened (Sunday) for lunch at 11, and people started posting on Facebook that we were open,” Maria Adams said, “so in the afternoon we were pretty busy. We were packed, actually.

“It was crazy,” she continued. “We had quite a few to-go orders — a lot actually.”

And, yes, there were some kinks still to be worked out.

“I had a few issues where I wasn’t sending out the correct orders to the right people, because there were just so many,” Maria Adams said. “We had a whole bunch (of carryout orders). We were told to expect a lot of people from the (Gibson Area Hospital) to come in, but we weren’t told to expect to-go orders from them.”

As of Monday, Maria Adams was still getting things in order.

“We’re getting there,” she said.

The 20-year-old Maria Adams and her 18-year-old husband, who live in Gibson City, are co-owners of the restaurant, along with Maria Adams’ father, Miguel Esperanza, and two of her uncles, Felipe Rebollo and Paulo Rebollo. Also helping with the operation is Maria Adams’ mother, Frias Esperanza.

Maria Adams said she comes from a family that has owned and operated Mexican restaurants for several years in smaller communities throughout Central Illinois.

This is the sixth. This one, however, marks Maria Adams’ first go-around as an owner/operator herself.

“This is my first time opening one with them,” she said.

Maria Adams said she and her husband both had previously worked at a Mexican restaurant co-owned and operated by her father in the Fulton County city of Canton, where her father also lives.

“I was a waitress over at the restaurant in Canton — me and my husband — and we were wanting to open one with my dad,” Maria Adams said. “And we figured this would be our chance to get one going, to get one started.”

Maria Adams’ uncle Felipe Rebollo, in addition to co-owning the Gibson City restaurant, has co-owned and operated the Los Zarapes Mexican restaurant in the Champaign County community of Mahomet for an estimated 10 years.

Also, her aunt and uncle Paulo and Lupe Rebollo own the Pueblo Lindo restaurant in Paxton, the Ford County seat; her uncle Arturo is part-owner of a Mexican restaurant in the Vermilion County town of Hoopeston; and her uncle Jose Rebollo co-owns one in the Kendall County town of Plano.

Maria Adams said Paulo and Lupe Rebollo will be helping her learn the ropes at the Gibson City restaurant.

“They’re probably, for a while, going to start coming in to guide me through it, and then after that, they’ll probably stay at theirs for a while,” she said.

Maria Adams said she chose to locate a restaurant in Gibson City after Felipe Rebollo told her that a lot of his customers in Mahomet “kept mentioning to him that there was a Pizza Hut that had shut down in Gibson.”

“They were wanting him to open one closer to them (in Gibson City),” Maria Adams said. “And I think it was my uncle Jose who knew the owner of the (Pizza Hut) building, and the owner mentioned (the availability of the building) to him, and they kind of started talking and it was like, ‘OK, well, Gibson wants a Mexican restaurant; we might be able to give it to them.’”

It was not long before the owner of the Pizza Hut building — Bill Peskind — agreed to lease his building for use as a Mexican restaurant. Minion Real Estate in Gibson City, owned by Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Minion, assisted with landing the arrangement.

Maria Adams hopes the restaurant can establish a long-term presence in the Gibson City community.

Already, customers are praising the food and atmosphere.

“They love it,” Maria Adams said. “They say that they love that we moved out here to them. They know we have the one in Mahomet, so a lot of customers who come in know my uncle from Mahomet. And I had a client earlier who told me the inside is very cute.”

Los Caminos Mexican Grill is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orders can be placed for dine-in or carryout. To place a carryout order, people can call 217-680-6066. There are daily specials, lunch specials and a full take-out menu.

One of the most popular items on the menu is pollo zarape, which is a bed of rice covered with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce and served with three tortillas. The price: $9.50 for a dinner plate and $7.50 for a lunch plate.

“A lot of people also like the fajitas and burritos,” Maria Adams said.

A full menu appears on the restaurant’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Los-Caminos-253954088365688.

