Three Boys Diner expected to open soon in Paxton

PAXTON — It probably won’t take long before customers of Three Boys Diner begin to put names to the three faces that appear on the diner’s signage.

“You’ll see them a lot,” the diner’s co-owner, Brittani Alvarado, said about her three sons — 10-year-old Symon, 8-year-old Aaron and 6-year-old Angel, who goes by “Bubba.”

“Everybody will see them at the diner, especially on weekends,” the proud mother continued. “In summer, once school’s out, they’ll be here, and you’ll see them running around here helping. Hopefully, they get to know everybody and make friends.”

The three boys are, of course, the inspiration behind the diner’s name. The 29-year-old Brittani Alvarado and her 34-year-old husband, Abel, hope that their soon-to-be-opened restaurant in Paxton can someday be turned over to their three little ones, if they so choose to take over the operation when they get older.

The Alvarados expect to open Three Boys Diner sometime this month in the former Pizza Hut building at 506 John Street, located just east of Interstate 57 and south of Illinois 9. They are leasing the building from its new owners, Mark Garrell and his son, Josh, who bought it in February from Pizza Hut franchisee Mike Stegman of Wichita, Kan., after Stegman opted to close his Pizza Hut restaurants in Paxton, Gibson City, Watseka and Monticello.

It will mark the Alvarados first time operating their own restaurant. Both, however, already have plenty of restaurant-related experience — Brittani as a waitress and Abel as a cook.

“We’ve been in restaurants our whole lives — since the day we could work,” Brittani Alvarado said.

As Brittani Alvarado puts it, “we’ve worked everywhere.” Most recently, she has worked at Taffy’s in Mahomet, Old Chicago in Champaign and Filippo’s in Mahomet, while he has worked at Sammy’s Pancake House in Champaign, the Urbana Garden Family Restaurant in Urbana, the Blue Star Restaurant in Fisher and another restaurant in Kankakee.

As of last week, Brittani Alvarado was still working weekends as a part-time waitress at Filippo’s, while her husband just finished working as a cook at the Blue Star Restaurant. But it won’t be long before Brittani Alvarado joins her husband exclusively in their new line of work as restaurant owners.

“This is our main focus now,” Brittani Alvarado said.



Renovations under way

The Alvarados have been busy in recent days getting ready for the opening of Three Boys Diner. Renovations to the former Pizza Hut building are well under way, and they hope to have the diner open daily for breakfast and lunch by the end of May.

“Initially, our goal was Mother’s Day, but we got in here and we’ve just seen that it’s going to be a little bit more (work) than we anticipated,” Brittani Alvarado said. “So hopefully by the end of May, the third week of May, we’ll be open.”

The family-friendly diner will be open initially from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, as well as from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Breakfast and lunch will be the primary focus.

“It’s a pancake house,” Brittani Alvarado explained. “We specialize in crepes, pancakes, waffles, omelettes, skillets. And lunch is going to be basic. We’ll have burgers, and we’re going to run some specials (for lunch) that come out of the kitchen home-made. We’re going to have meatloaf and Italian beef. And I’m going to make deviled eggs daily and sell those, which you don’t see very often (in restaurants).”

Dinner will be served every Friday and Saturday night, as well.

“We’re going to do an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays and then offer an all-you-can-eat fried chicken,” Brittani Alvarado said. “And we’re going to have ribs.”

“We’re going to mix it up a little bit,” her husband said.

In keeping with their family-friendly theme, no alcohol will be served at the diner, the Alvarados noted.



Location was a big draw

The Alvarados, who currently live in Mahomet but plan to move to Paxton with their family in the next couple of months, had been looking for a suitable site for their restaurant for at least a year, they said. Until this year, however, they were unable to find “anything that settled well," Brittani Alvarado said.

“I just happened to be looking on Craigslist one day and came across (the opportunity to lease the former Pizza Hut building),” Brittani Alvarado said. “And I called (the Garrells) that morning, set up an appointment, and the deal was made within, like, a week.”

Being close to heavily traveled I-57 was a big draw. So was the sizeable building.

“We just saw a lot of potential in it,” Brittani Alvarado said. “When we got off the interstate the day we came to look at it, the location was one of the things that popped out — we were like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s right there.’ We could see it from the interstate. So that was a big deal, because not only do we want the town business, but I think we’ll draw business off of the interstate, too.”



Mayor has been helpful

Since signing the lease agreement with the Garrells, the Alvarados have been in regular contact with Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold, who has helped point them in the right direction on anything they needed help with. The mayor has even given them personal tours of the town and taken the Alvarados to Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools to obtain registration forms for their kids.

“The mayor has been amazing,” Brittani Alvarado said. “He has helped us every step of the way since the day we looked at this place. He’s great. ... It’s crazy how just warm and welcoming he was.”

The mayor also helped the Alvarados obtain a micro-loan from the city to help pay for the renovations under way.

“We took out the smallest amount (on the loan) that we could,” Brittani Alvarado noted. “We had some funds set aside ourselves in preparing for this, so we didn’t want to take full advantage of everything the town was offering. So we went with the minimum (amount).”

Brittani Alvarado said the diner will “look great by the time we’re done.” She said there are some “small updates that we’re going to do, but it’s going to make a big difference” in the building’s appearance.

One thing that will remain from the former Pizza Hut restaurant is the seating.

“But we’re going to move it around a little bit,” Brittani Alvarado said. “And a couple of months down the road, we may add a partition wall in the dining room for privacy — just to be able to add more privacy.”



Excitement building

Hiring of staff is already under way. The Alvarados plan to hire five or six employees to work the front of the diner and three more to work in the kitchen. The Alvarados, of course, will be there full time, as well.

As of last week, the applications from prospective employees were pouring in — to the point that Brittani Alvarado was becoming overwhelmed.

“The mayor has been passing the word around, so a lot of people have been coming in from just hearing about it,” Brittani Alvarado said. “I posted something on the Paxton Area Trading Post garage sale site, but I actually took that down because I’ve had such an overwhelming response.”

People in Paxton are excited about not just the prospects for employment but also about a new place to eat in town.

“Everybody so far has sounded very excited about it,” Brittani Alvarado said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a great idea. We need a really good breakfast place around here. And we need a good lunch place.’ And then when I mention that we’re going to be open for dinner, they’re like, ‘We need a good dinner place.’ So everybody’s been really excited about it.”



A family affair, of sorts

Owning a small diner was always what the Alvarados wanted to do. After all, it is a family tradition, of sorts, for Abel Alvarado, who has several family members who already own similar diners in East Central Illinois.

“With us having three kids — young kids — this restaurant is going to be focused around a future for them, so we want it small and we want it family-owned,” Brittani Alvarado said.

The three young Alvarado boys will be featured on the diner’s signage, which is being developed by Tommy Moore of Paxton-based Signs & Designs.

“Our logo is really cool,” Brittani Alvarado said. “We have a cartoon sketch I’m going to have drawn up of their faces. In the sketch, my little one is taking a bite out of a cheeseburger, the middle one is holding a plate of pancakes, and then the oldest is holding a frying pan with three eggs on it.”

“That’s the one thing — after everything we’ve been through with this — is the logo. I’m so excited about that.”