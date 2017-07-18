Harvest Ale House finally set to open

PAXTON — It’s been three long years since Ben Grice announced he would be opening a restaurant at the former site of The 102 Lounge in downtown Paxton.

And, finally, the time has come.

Grice announced Tuesday that a grand opening for his newest restaurant venture — the Harvest Ale House, located at 102 S. Market St. — is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Grice said he will also be holding a series of private parties at the restaurant in the days leading up to the grand opening. The first private party is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, and members of the business community are being invited to it.

The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce will be sending invitations to its members this week, and invitation fliers will also be dropped off at local businesses, Grice said.

“It’s going to be a ‘thank you’ to all the local businesses for all of their support throughout the project,” Grice said. “I really want the downtown and surrounding businesses to come out and check it out.”

Grice said Saturday’s private party will be a “cocktail party,” providing a “test run,” of sorts, for the restaurant’s new bartenders. But he said attendees will also be getting some “sneak peeks” of the menu, as “miniature versions” of menu items will be available for sampling.

Although not open to the general public, Grice said he is considering offering the chance for the public to win tickets to Saturday’s private party via the Harvest Ale House’s Facebook page. He said the public can check out the Facebook page for notifications.

After the Aug. 1 grand opening, the Harvest Ale House will initially be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. to midnight. Grice said the hours could be expanded in the future depending on “what the market does.”

The Harvest Ale House has been a long time coming. Grice first announced the name of the restaurant in October 2014, anticipating at that time that it would be open the following April. But when he began renovating the long-vacant, 89-year-old building, owned by Dr. Tom Scaggs, it was discovered that more work would be needed than originally thought.

Grice admitted that “it’s definitely been a while.”

“I think the scope of the project changed as it went along,” Grice said. “Fortunately for me, I was able to fund it with the success of (my other restaurant in Paxton), The Humble Hog, so it really afforded me the ability to take my time and work on it slowly and carefully, not just (on the renovations to) the interior but on the (Harvest Ale House) brand itself — the product, the overall atmosphere. ... I really wanted to measure twice and cut once, I guess you could say.

“So, yes, it took me longer than I thought, and I spent more money than I had thought (I would), but in the end I did what’s right for the town. Taking a building that’s in the main intersection of town and completely turning it around and making it something that represents the town ... I have no regrets for how long it took or how much it cost, because I think in the end it’s a win-win for Paxton, big time.”

Although no beer will be brewed at the Harvest Ale House — as Grice had originally hoped would occur — the good news is that there will still be plenty of beer for sale. And much of it will be produced in East Central Illinois. Last fall, Grice said he expected to have 12 tap lines in the restaurant’s bar.

The Harvest Ale House will feature “kind of a prohibition-era vibe,” Grice said last fall.

“I want it to be that spot you can go to after work and have a great cocktail made right in front of you, or you can try beers that you’ve never had before,” Grice said.

The menu will be unique, using locally grown produce.

“I want to give it a little bit of a Southern tilt, but I really want to focus on what people want to eat when they’re together, not just what’s going to sell,” Grice said last fall. “I don’t want it to be like a Chili’s or an Applebee’s. I want it to focus on ‘What does this community want when it gets together?’ — and that’s comfort food.

“And it’s not going to be a repeat of The Humble Hog. It’s going to be a completely different concept that stands on its own.”