Bayern Stube owners selling, not closing

GIBSON CITY — When folks talk about Gibson City, one of the first things that always comes up is the Bayern Stube, the German restaurant that’s been a fixture in the community of about 3,400 since its opening in 1991.

“It’s our page view,” said Tim Shafer, president of the Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Those same folks might be stunned to learn that the restaurant is for sale, though not going out of business. The plan is for new ownership to take over in what current owner Jeanne Schnabel calls a “turn-key sale” to ensure regular diners are able to enjoy the restaurant, as they have for the past quarter-century.

“We are going to stay open until we find a buyer,” said Schnabel, who owns the restaurant with husband Guenter Loesel. “We’re not closing, we’re just looking for somebody else to carry on the tradition.”

Peter and Erika Schnabel, Jeanne’s parents, opened the Bayern Stube in 1991 in the heart of downtown Gibson City before turning it over to their daughter and son-in-law 16 years ago. But after carrying on the family restaurant for a decade-and-a-half, Schnabel says it’s time for a new chapter in life.

She said they actually put the Bayern Stube up for sale in October, without much fanfare. Though there have been some overtures, there hasn’t been any serious interest.

“It’ll happen when it happens, when we find the right buyer,” she said. “It could be two months, it could be two years. We’re going to wait and see what happens.”

Whenever a sale does happen, Schnabel and Loesel plan to stay on to train the new ownership. They want as smooth a transition as possible since they’ll be turning over everything related to the Bayern Stube — from the inventory and recipes to the actual building on Sangamon Street that they own.

The potential sale was news to the ears of some who frequent a restaurant that attracts plenty of Gibson City residents as well as those from neighboring towns.

“I sure would like to see them keep it the same. I’m nostalgic, I don’t like anything to change,” said Reg Green, a Loda resident who said he eats at Bayern Stube at least two or three times per year. “It’s a nice place and they have a wonderful atmosphere. I like it a lot.”

It’s as big a point of pride for the community as Railside Golf Course, which was saved from closure last fall when a group of local investors stepped in and purchased the majority of the property.

The restaurant “draws a lot of exposure to folks in the flesh to see your community,” Shafer said. “I hope it retains the uniqueness it brings to the town. That’s important as a drawing card. It would be more positive if it stays that way.”

Schnabel and Loesel are in no rush to leave the community, though once they’re comfortable that new ownership can maintain the Bayern Stube as it’s currently run, they’ll move onto the next chapter in their lives.

“We’re proud and happy that we have such a big following and people love our restaurant,” Schnabel said. “My parents are the ones who started it and they really worked hard at it and so do we. We’re always there and we give it 200 percent every time we’re there.”

As for what that next chapter entails for Schnabel and Loesel, that’s to be determined.

“Once we have a concrete buyer, at that point we might sit down and decide that a little bit more on what we’re going to do,” said Schnabel, 45. “My husband is 12 years older than me and near retirement age. I’m not sure that’s his plan but he’s been working the last 45 years. Once we have something concrete and somebody’s actually interested in buying the restaurant, it’s going to take some time for the transition.

“It’s not like buying a house; we have to train somebody and that’ll give us more time to think about what we’re going to do.”