Harvest Ale House fills void in downtown Paxton

Ben Grice is excited now that his second downtown Paxton restaurant — the Harvest Ale House — is finally open at 102 S. Market St. Grice, who also owns The Humble Hog barbecue restaurant across the street from the Harvest Ale House, likened the opening to winning his own World Series.

PAXTON — On Tuesday afternoon, the time finally arrived that Ben Grice had been looking forward to for so long.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, the 39-year-old Paxton restaurateur officially opened the Harvest Ale House at 4 p.m. in the long-vacant building at 102 S. Market St., once the home of The 102 Lounge.

Grice, who has operated The Humble Hog barbecue restaurant across the street since November 2014, completely renovated the building’s interior, bringing what he called a “prohibition-era vibe” into the now-cozy space that had not been used for any business — let alone one that the community has been eager to see — in at least a decade.

The Harvest Ale House’s menu is short and sweet, but with enough selection to keep people interested and coming back for more.

And there are 12 tap lines at the 10-seat bar, which also features four flat-screen televisions, and all of the brews on tap are from breweries in Illinois.

Keeping things local is by design.

On the restaurant’s walls are artifacts highlighting Paxton’s past, as well as the history of the restaurant building itself.

On one wall, there are two pieces of the building’s original tin ceiling displayed prominently.

On another: Historic pictures of downtown Paxton, including one showing where the restaurant is located, dating back to 1914.

A stained-glass window that once hung next to the building’s front door is on another wall, back-lit so everyone can see its lasting beauty. The window was removed

during Grice’s extensive renovation of the building, after workers found it buried within a wall.

There are also a few tables constructed using the original lanes of the town’s old bowling alley.

Old beer ads are used for the back sides of the restaurant’s menus, and they also appear framed on walls throughout the place.

Behind the bar, there is a photo of Donald “Bus” Schif, who operated The 102 Lounge until his death in the 1980s.

Grice also has an old record player behind the bar that he uses to play music from a bygone era for his customers to enjoy. Some may ask to bring in their own records to play, and Grice is OK with that.

“I kind of feel like once business levels off over here, this place will kind of feel like Cheers. Ya know? You walk in and everyone knows your name kind of a place,” Grice told Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve during an interview Monday in advance of Tuesday’s grand opening.

“That’s something I’ve always wanted this town to get back to. The 102 (Lounge) really served that purpose for a very long time, and then it changed hands over and over, and now we’re kind of stripping it back down, getting it back to what it needed to be,” Grice told Brumleve.

The Harvest Ale House is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

