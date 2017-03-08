Q&A with Harvest Ale House owner Ben Grice

Ford County Record Editor Will Brumleve sat down Monday with Ben Grice to talk about Grice’s new restaurant and bar, the Harvest Ale House, located at 102 S. Market St. The following is the full give-and-take ...

Leading up to this week’s grand opening, you held a number of private parties to test things out. How many did you do?

Just a few. We did one for the chamber of commerce, for their members, to kind of thank the local business owners. We’ve had a lot of support, a lot of input from the community over the past year or so. So we wanted to say ‘thank you’ for that.

We also did one for (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) school district staff. I called (Superintendent) Cliff McClure and said, ‘What would it take to put that together?’ He loved the idea.

I tought, school’s about to start up, and I just wanted to make that statement to the teachers — they’re the backbone of our whole town, and all the kids are in their classes, so why would we not try to structure some sort of official ‘thank you’ to them as a community. I thought, ‘Well, I’m kind of in a position that I can do that, and it would help my staff with training at the same time,’ so we did that.

And I was surprised; there was an even bigger turnout for that than we had with the chamber party. I thought the chamber party was big, but the teachers, they came out, and they really enjoyed it, and they really felt it as a ‘thank you.’

We also did some pre-opening nights that were regular dinner service, but they were ‘soft opens.’ We released tickets on Facebook, and all the tickets for Tuesday through Saturday this past week, when we released them the week before, they were gone that day.”



How many tickets did you give out?

It was in the hundreds. Saturday night was basically a full-on simulation of what (grand opening) night will be. It was busy.



How did things go? Any kinks need worked out still, or did everything go really well?

I think the main kinks were actually with the ‘POS’ (point of sale) system, the computer. You have to program in every possible option that a guest would want. For us, there were a few kinks where, ‘OK, how do we charge for this or that’ when people want to modify what’s on the menu? You’ve got to plan for that, because I’m not going to tell someone ‘no’; we want to make sure that we think ahead.

So there were a few little things, but we just take notes as we go and we talk to every single table and say, ‘What’s your honest feedback?’ And they gave it to us.

There were a lot of positive compliments about the staff’s energy and how friendly they were. And that meant a lot to me, because that’s a point I try to drive home in training. Really that’s our corporate culture: We treat each other like we treat the guests — just professional, courteous, and make people feel welcome, whether they’re from Paxton or another town, and try to connect.

And I think that, in a larger sense, has been what this town has always been about. I’ve always felt that way. When people come around to the different stores (downtown), that’s their conversation. And when they run into me at my restaurant, they’re talking about the friendly staff in other stores, not just mine — when they go to Hudson’s, or Houston’s for a part or whatever, True Value. They’re very interested in our town because of that vibe of friendliness.

It makes a difference when you’ve got a store that’s run by the owner and you’re employing locals. That’s what it’s always been. I’m just happy we’re not straying from that.

It’s a lot of stress on the staff — being new and with a new menu. And for some of them, they’ve never worked in Paxton; some of these people are driving from Champaign to work here. And for them to connect with that sense of town pride and friendliness straight out the shoot, I feel that we’ve hit a home run on that.



Is the menu done?

Yeah, the menu is done. The official copies actually arrive, I believe, (this week). They’ll be a thicker, synthetic material. ... And we’ll add to it or tweak it as we go.



Anything on the menu selling really well?

Yeah, actually. The home run, as far as popularity, is definitely the Pint of Bacon. It’s presented just like a beer in a pint glass, but it’s bacon. We candy it in ale, so it’s got just tons of flavor. And we serve it with a pepper jam. I’d say it’s probably one of my favorites, too. The Corn Fritters are another one that people usually pick.



I see a lot of ‘finger food.’

I really wanted the small plates to be something that you’re comfortable (with trying while) coming in for a beer after work, even if you’re not here for dinner. Ya know, you can have a snack maybe while you’re waiting for your friends to show up, or to watch the game or whatever. I wanted sharable small plates. I also wanted some sandwiches if you just want to keep it casual. But then we also have the steaks and chops just in case, ya know, you’re celebrating an anniversary or if you just want to have a nice night out with your family.

So the menu’s designed to cover all of that, because that’s what the town really needed. I didn’t want to just fill one niche and just be casual or just be high-end; I wanted it to kind of be the middle ground.



And everything seems pretty affordable, with almost everything under $10, with the exception of the main-course meals like steaks, etc.

And even the main items are reasonably priced. And that’s really what the reviewers have been saying online, too. A lot of people were saying they were surprised that the prices were lower. But that’s fine. I’m going to leave them that way. I mean, I’ve got everything mapped out to a ‘T’ as far as how I’m running the menu and how I arrived at prices. I don’t need to overcharge.



I see you’ve incorporated your other restaurant, The Humble Hog, on your menu here, too.

Yeah, there are a few tie-ins actually. You’ve got the HH Burger, and we use the Humble Hog barbecue sauce for that. And that’s a really good burger. And we also have the Green Chili Mac & Cheese, and we actually cut up the Humble Hog sausage and put that into it, as well.



But these are all original plates, right? You’re not going to find the same menu item at The Humble Hog as you do here, and vice versa.

Exactly. All of them are different.



Is your menu going to change much or is this pretty much it?

For a while (it will remain unchanged). I’ll probably give this a couple months and see what performs and what doesn’t perform. But I’m also looking to see what is good for prep in the kitchen — for the prep cycles. Ya know, which items can be produced efficiently on the line. When people order, I don’t want a single item on my menu that’s going to slow us down when the place is full.

I think I’ve revised this menu at least 100 times. The rep that I dealt with finishing up this menu, when it went to the designer for the final (layout), he joked, he actually bet me $10 that I’d change it one more time. And I actually did. I didn’t want to tell him, but I called the printer and just said, ‘I’ve got one more little change.’

Pro-Type Printing in Paxton did a fantastic job printing the menus. I wanted to keep that part local. I didn’t want the designer to farm it out to someone else.



What’s the seating capacity in here?

Seventy-five.



Were you guys close to full capacity one of those nights last week when you did a private party or soft opening?

Wednesday was the first (soft opening) dinner, and it filled up; it just wasn’t full the entire time, but that was by design — I wanted to step in slowly.

Really, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it was full. Friday and Saturday were full even until late at night, and we even had some parties that ate, left, and then came back just to hang out. They really enjoyed the space.

I’ve already had, I’d say, at least five families that I could name off that have been here at least four times in the last week. So that’s really cool for me to see. That means they’re comfortable; they’re taken care of; and it also means that there’s enough selection (on the menu) that they’re not getting bored.

I didn’t want, like, a 50-page menu; I wanted something that represented us and gave the town options, but not so big that we’re not doing any one of them fresh.

Everything on the menu is fresh. The salmon, we fly in. It’s all being butchered in-house. I mean, I actually have to scale it, take the head off and butcher it myself. That’s the way I want it. It’s extra work, but it’s fresh.

And we’re using local meat just like we do over at The Hog.



I see you’ve got a pretty decent-sized bar with 10 stools for seating. And there are 12 tap lines, all with beer brewed locally in Illinois.

We’re literally the only bar around that made that statement of, ‘We’re not going to have some trendy local craft beers; we’re going to have all of our tap lines dedicated to local businesses.’ So, I think what matters most to me is that a lot of these breweries I’m representing on the tap line have less employees than I do. So when I buy a keg from them, that could be their next mortgage payment or their next supply payment. So that’s a big deal.

The other day, I sold out on the Big Thorn beer. (The brewer) literally threw a keg in her back seat and drove it to me. That’s not what happens when you deal with, like, a Bud Light or Coors Light. Those are bigger companies, but the way I look at it, the owner of Coors Light knows nothing about Paxton and knows nothing about our mission with trying to get downtown going. So, when I met with every single one of these brewers, even the bigger one, like Lagunitas up in Chicago, they totally grabbed onto what I was saying about downtown Paxton. Each one of them had visited Paxton, and chose to do business with us just as much as I chose to do business with them. So it’s a good partnership, and for me, as a bar, I look at it as, I’ve dedicated that tap and they’re going to provide the beer, but I’m OK if they change the beer up as we go. That’s fine. You don’t want people to get bored with the same things. And right now, I see a lot of people ordering the flights because they want to try different things; they don’t want to come in and just have the same Miller Lite that they’ve always had.

It’s exciting to try things, but I do also want to say that I do have Miller Lite; I do have Coors Light; I do have Bud Light. I have all the standards. I even have Schlitz and all the old-timey beers. Those are all represented, but they’re not on tap.



And you’ve got plenty of the hard liquor selection, as well.

We’ve actually done a great job of coming out with our own bespoke cocktails, where it will be made right in front of you.

I don’t have every liquor known to man, but I’ve got a big selection. And I’ve also concentrated on things that previously haven’t really been available in this area, like good scotches, bourbons, ryes. So I’m even able to do some of the older, prohibition-era drinks. That stuff is coming back around.



Your brews on tap are written on the chalkboard above the bar, I see.

Everything’s on the chalkboard. That way I can change it as we change out the taps.



And I see four flat-screen TVs above the bar.

Yep. And we have another, larger one in the back room. And the back room seats 12.



How would you describe the atmosphere here, what people should expect?

I’d say comfortable. I’ve gotten a lot of emails, and I’ve been averaging about 50 messages a day on Facebook, and a large portion of them are asking, ‘Is there a dress code?’ And I just want to stress to people that, ‘No, there’s no dress code.’ I mean, you could come in right after work; you could come in wearing a suit and tie; you could come in and wear shorts and a tank top. Really, come as you are. I want everyone to be comfortable here.

I mean, you could order whatever you want on the menu. You can sit there and have a burger and the person across from you can sit there and have the most expensive steak. Either way, it’s fine.

I just want the community to embrace it as their place to hang out, their place to celebrate, their place to see and be seen. And that’s kind of what we’ve experienced at The Hog: we do get a lot of business from outside of Paxton, but it’s really special when you see the regulars, ya know, greeting the other tables and catching up with their neighbors. It’s really neat.



I see some old photos of downtown Paxton lining the walls of the dining room here.

Yeah, these were the negatives that were down at the firehouse. That’s (what this restaurant building looked like) right there (in one of the photos). And check out the window above the (front) door (of this building) in that picture; that’s the window hanging on the wall (in my restaurant). It was original to the old facade. It’s a big-stained glass window; I back-lit it and hung it after we found it in the wall.

That photo dates back to 1914, is what I was told.

And then in the other picture you can see the State Street Mall. You can see straight over to the mall (from downtown).



Also on the walls of your dining room are old liquor ads.

These were all out of, like, 1940s, 1950s Time magazines. We’ve got quite a few of them, and they’ll actually be featured on the back sides of our menus.



What is this? (Points to two pieces on the dining room’s south wall).

Those are the last two remaining original ceiling tiles to this building. When we started demo, we took out as much of the usable tin as we could. When we got rid of the drop ceiling, we could see the tin up above the rafters, but because of a fire in the ‘70s it had just trashed it. And from all the water (leaking) through the years, it had rotted the tin all the way through. So there were some end pieces that were kind of still there, but by taking them down they pretty much got ruined. So these were the last two that were (usable). And those were covered in rust so bad it was like an orange Cheeto. My brother took them down and scuffed them up and made them look nice.

And (those tables over there) are the original Paxton bowling alley bowling lanes. We made them into tables.



It’s cool how you’re literally using the history of the town here.

Well, I thought if we’re going to entertain guests from other towns, this is kind of their snapshot of Paxton. From the service, the friendliness and then the conversations that happen of, ya know, ‘What did this building used to be?’ or ‘What are these tables made from? Why are these different?’ These kind of give people a little story about Paxton. As we go, I do want to hang up more things so that, whether you’re from Gibson City or out of state or wherever, you can come and kind of appreciate the town. I just want to kind of pump up downtown even more.



How big of a deal is the opening of this restaurant for the downtown, and the community as a whole?

I think it will take some time, but that was my goal since Day 1 with The Hog and with this: I think that when you have a place that’s your go-to spot in the community, you’re that much more inclined to keep all of your business in that community. You know, it’s very easy for someone to say, ‘Well, I’m going to go out to eat on Prospect Avenue (in Champaign). Well, I guess I’ll hit Menard’s while I’m there.’ Well, if we can keep that business in town, why wouldn’t they just run up the street to the hardware store instead of Menard’s. That’s just one example.



So it could even have, hopefully, more of an economic impact than just a new restaurant.

But also it puts a good feeling into the people who are visiting the town to try it out. Think of how many homes our Realtors are showing to people from out of town. It would definitely help the sale if those people come into town, eat dinner, get to see the locals and how they interact with each other — which is special.

It’s different when you go out to eat in Champaign. When you eat at a restaurant in Paxton — any restaurant in Paxton, and even the stores — that’s the first thing I notice: When you walk in, there’s always someone who knows you; there’s always someone who says ‘hi’; they’ll take the time to ask about your day.

And I just think that when people come in to look at a house or they’re thinking about expanding their business into Paxton, when they get that snapshot of Paxton by going out to eat or going into one of our stores and get treated so well, why wouldn’t they want to move here? Why wouldn’t they want to move their business here?

Is that going to happen overnight? Probably not. But I’ve met several families who have eaten at The Humble Hog and later bought a house here. I’m not saying that one led to the other, but it’s neat when you meet new families that move to town and they say that’s part of their first impression, is ‘Wow, now I have my favorite little barbecue place to go to.’ And now those same families are coming over here and saying, ‘Wow, now I have my neighborhood bar to go to.’

I kind of feel like once business levels off over here, this place will kind of feel like Cheers. Ya know? You walk in and everyone knows your name kind of a place. That’s something I’ve always wanted this town to get back to. The 102 (Lounge) really served that purpose for a very long time, and then it changed hands over and over, and now we’re kind of stripping it back down, getting it back to what it needed to be.



How excited are you for the grand opening?

I’m stoked, man. That’s my World Series championship right there. I’ve been working hard for this for so long. And, I think, for me it’s not about how many restaurants can I open or how many people can I employ, the overall goal is helping Paxton, helping the families who work for me.

I think it’s going to pay off for the whole town. I do. I really like that we’ve got quality jobs; we’ve got quality product. I think it will last, and I want to build it as a brand that does last.



Anything to add?

I’d like to put in a ‘thank you’ to my whole team. If The Humble Hog wasn’t running so smoothly, I would have never been able to do this. That matters to me. All the way down to the dishwasher, every cook, every server, every manager — they’re all doing extra work because I’m not there. I used to really enjoy being there for every single shift, and then the reality of it is that over the past six months, or more, I had to keep cutting back over there to give myself time to (work on starting this restaurant).

I can’t even tell you how many hours I have in menu design, menu testing, let alone the building design, swinging a hammer. All of that, it adds up to some pretty long days and long nights. Now I’m through that phase and I can’t just kind of focus on enjoying it and having fun with the guests.

Also, the other ‘thank you’ would be to the community as a whole. I mean, there were a lot of days, personally, where you just want to keel over and say, ‘What are we doing?’ It was a mammoth project for me to take on without a big construction crew and an architect — those are all things I didn’t have, and I did it anyway.

And there were so many people that would just bang on the door and come in and just give me a pat on the back and say, ‘Thank you for doing this’ and ‘Keep going; you’ll get there.’ And I’d say that mattered a lot to me.