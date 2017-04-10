PAXTON — The grand opening of Coffee & Friends, a bakery and coffee shop on downtown Paxton’s north side, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

The business, located in the former Paxton Record office at 218 N. Market St., is owned and operated by three friends — Juan Camacho, 33, of Urbana; Felix Cardoso, 55, of Champaign; and Omar Orrala, 35, of Urbana. They are assisted by Orrala’s wife of 18 years, Xochitl, who will do the baking.

The business — which will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — will sell custom party cakes, as well as coffee, cappuccino, mocha and a variety of desserts, such as cupcakes, jellies, cookies and pies. Also available for purchase will be smoothies, salads and sandwiches for breakfast or lunch.

Camacho and Orrala both currently work at McDonald’s in Campustown in Champaign, with Orrala the store’s manager and Camacho the assistant manager.

Camacho said they got the idea to start the bakery and coffee shop because Orrala’s wife loves to bake and “everybody likes it.”