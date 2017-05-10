CORRECTION: Country Gardens is not for sale

The Country Gardens Restaurant by Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side is not for sale, its owner said.

In operation since 1991, the restaurant at 1050 W. Ottawa Road is located in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. During a discussion about the TIF district in a Sept. 26 meeting of the city council, the city’s TIF consultant, attorney Dan Schuering of Springfield, stated that the restaurant was for sale. Mayor Bill Ingold, however, quickly clarified that city officials were not sure about whether the restaurant was actively being marketed for sale.

A story about the city council meeting, published in the Ford County Record on Oct. 4, failed to include Ingold’s comment. The Record also did not seek clarification from the restaurant itself about the status of the property.

The Record sincerely apologizes for the inaccurate information that was published and any confusion it may have caused.