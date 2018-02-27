Pueblo Lindo owners to open diner in former Pizza Hut building

PAXTON — The owners of Pueblo Lindo announced recently that they plan to open a diner in the former Pizza Hut building at 506 John St. in Paxton.

The building was most recently home to Three Boys Diner, which closed suddenly earlier this year after being in operation since last summer.

In a Feb. 18 post on Pueblo Lindo’s Facebook page, the Mexican restaurant that has been open since October 2013 at 124 W. State St. in downtown Paxton announced that it would be filling the void with the opening of the diner. The Facebook post said the diner would be opening “within the next month or sooner.”

“We will be serving breakfast and lunch,” the Facebook post said. “We will keep everyone posted as we come closer to opening day with more details and information. This week we will start working on remodeling a little bit inside.”