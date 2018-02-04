New diner opens on Paxton's west side

PAXTON — A new diner opened recently in a vacant restaurant building by Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side.

Paxton residents Guadalupe Olivares and her husband, Paulo Rebollo, who have owned and operated the Pueblo Lindo Mexican restaurant in downtown Paxton since 2015, opened their newest restaurant venture — Little Chef Diner — on March 21 in the former Pizza Hut building at 506 John St. in Paxton.

The diner is co-owned by Guadalupe Olivares’ uncle, Alberto Jasso of Paxton, who is also the diner’s head chef.

The John Street building was most recently home to Three Boys Diner, which closed suddenly in early 2018 after being in operation since last summer.

Little Chef Diner is open every day, serving breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The breakfast menu includes omelets, skillets, biscuits and gravy and pancakes, among other menu items, while the lunch menu includes combo meals that come with a sandwich and two side orders.

The diner is expected to expand its hours and start serving dinner at some point, too.

“Everybody in town is asking for dinner, so not anything is happening overnight, but in the future we see us opening for dinner,” said Guadalupe Olivares.

Dine-in and carryout orders are available. To place a carryout order, people can call 217-379-6400. The menu can be found on the diner’s Facebook page.

The diner’s staff totals about eight people. Guadalupe Olivares’ brother, Martin Oliveras of Paxton, is the manager. More staff is being sought, she said.

Guadalupe Olivares said a lighted sign is expected to be installed this week in front of the diner along Illinois 9.