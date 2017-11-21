Attorney general releases Safe Shopping Guide for holidays

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Nov. 22 released her 10th anniversary Safe Shopping Guide highlighting hazardous toys, children’s products and household items that have been recalled over the past year to help Illinois families ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

Madigan’s 2017 Safe Shopping Guide includes detailed descriptions and photographs of children’s products recalled in the last year — from popular children’s toys and games that pose choking hazards to children’s furniture and playsets that pose entrapment or falling risks.

Since January, there have been 68 recalls of children’s products by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The Safe Shopping Guide can help families avoid recalled products on the second-hand market and items that may already be in their homes.

This year, some of the products parents should watch out for include the hugely popular fidget spinners that pose choking hazards to children as old as 14, toys and jewelry with excessive levels of lead, hoverboards that can overheat and catch on fire and infant clothing with snaps and buttons that can detach and pose a choking hazard.

“I’m proud my office has helped busy and overwhelmed parents make sure their homes are free of unsafe toys and products for the past 10 years,” Madigan said. “I am confident the 2017 Safe Shopping Guide continues that tradition.”

Consumers can view and download the Safe Shopping Guide at Madigan’s website.

For more information about product recalls, contact Madigan’s Recall Hotline at 888-414-7678. Parents and caregivers can also receive recall alerts directly by signing up at recalls.gov.