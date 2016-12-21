Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Giovanni V. Parenti, 20, of Gibson City, for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.



Traffic tickets

• Kimberly R. McGuire, 45, of Paxton, for failure to obey a yield sign.

• Samantha J. Lage, 27, of Gibson City, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• A 17-year-old female from Roberts, for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving without a license.

• James H. Brucker, 87, of Gibson City, for making an improper turn at an intersection.

• Rebecca L. Keenan, 59, of Paxton, for disregarding a stop sign.

• Chloe C. Buchanan, 19, of Gifford, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Ashley M. Lustfeldt, 25, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license, expired registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Small claims

• Barclays Bank of Delaware vs. Venece Parrish of Paxton.

• Vermilion Valley Bank vs. Benjamin Wycoff of Aurora.