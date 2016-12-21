PAXTON

The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

— Chloe C. Buchanan, 19, of Gifford, was arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle on Friday, Dec. 16, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Summer Street. The accident occurred when Buchanan was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Astro van south on Railroad Avenue. As a vehicle in front of Buchanan’s was slowing down — a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Tracy A. Benison, 48, of Paxton — Buchanan’s vehicle struck the rear Benison’s vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Benison was transported to Gibson Area Hospital’s emergency room for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Buchanan’s vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

— No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Cissna Park woman struck a pole in the parking lot of Monical’s Pizza on West Ottawa Road at 12:06 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. The accident occurred when Stacie J. Bruens, 41, of Cissna Park, was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra and struck a pole next to the restaurant building, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

— Denise D. Stevens, 37, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, Dec. 15, after police were called to a report of a domestic altercation at 235 S. College St. around 3:15 p.m. After Stevens was taken into custody for the alleged domestic battery, police found drug paraphernalia in her pocket.

— No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after a Loda woman struck a stop sign with her vehicle near Paxton’s downtown at 11:26 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The accident occurred when Barbara L. Brown, 72, of Loda, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry and struck a stop sign at the intersection of Holmes Street and Railroad Avenue. The sign was owned by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The accident caused more than $1,500 in damage.

— A hit-and-run accident was reported at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the parking lot of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. An unoccupied, parked 2013 Ford Explorer, owned by Barbara A. Comer of Gibson City, was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing more than $1,500 in damage.

— No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported after an unoccupied, parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in front of 222 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton. The accident occurred when Jessica R. Shumate, 19, of Paxton, was backing out of a parking space in a 2004 Jeep Cherokee and the front end of her vehicle clipped a 2012 Chrysler Caravan owned by Brookanne N. Kleinsteiber of Paxton, causing more than $1,500 in damage.



FORD COUNTY

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of activity for the period of Dec. 11-17:

— On Dec. 17, an armed robbery of the Melvin Convenience Store was reported.

— On Dec. 15, a report of aggravated domestic battery was taken in rural Gibson City.

— On Dec. 15, a sheriff’s deputy assisted the Cabery Fire Department, Herscher Fire Department and Cullom Fire Department with a house fire in Cabery.

— On Dec. 13, a sheriff’s deputy assisted Paxton police officers with a crash in Paxton.

— On Dec. 13, a disturbance in Roberts was reported.

— On Dec. 12, two mailboxes were reported damaged in Roberts.

— On Dec. 11, Lucas Robison of Gibson City lost control of his pickup truck at 1470 E. Ford County 1400 North. The truck left the road and rolled over into a field. The trucks’ two occupants were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries received in the crash. Robison was issued a citation for the crash.

— On Dec. 11, a sheriff’s deputy mediated a child visitation dispute in Roberts.

— During the week, sheriff’s deputies handled four civil matters and issued four traffic citations.



IROQUOIS COUNTY

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

— No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 18, in Cissna Park. The accident occurred when Angela J. Steiner, 41, of Cissna Park, was driving north on North Fourth Street and failed to negotiate a jog in the roadway due to the icy road conditions. Steiner’s vehicle left the road and struck three mail boxes. Damages were estimated at less than $500.

— No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday, Dec. 18, in far-southeastern Iroquois County. The accident occurred when Paul Kelnhofer, 53, of Wellington, was attempting to tow a vehicle driven by Susan D. Thompson, 48, of Hoopeston. Thompson’s vehicle was stuck on the curve on County Road 2800 East, near County Road 0000 North. As Kelnhofer tried to go around the vehicle on the slick roadway, Kelnhofer’s tow truck slid down the grade and struck Thompson’s vehicle. Thompson’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

— No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Saturday, Dec. 17, near Buckley. The accident occurred when Christopher M. Crandall, 33, of Buckley, was driving east on County Road 1000 North, near County Road 1000 East, and lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle entered a roadside ditch, striking an embankment with its rear, passenger-side tire, causing more than $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.

— Steve Ann Nutter, 56, of rural Martinton, was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call indicating that a gun shot had been fired inside a rural Martinton home. Police met with the homeowner and later arrested Nutter, who allegedly unlawfully fired a gun at another resident of the home.

— No tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Thursday, Dec. 15, west of Danforth. The accident occurred when Joseph E. Griffin, 34, of Danforth, was driving west on County Road 2200 North and failed to negotiate a curve in the road at County Road 000 East. His vehicle left the road and rolled several times before coming to a rest. Griffin and four passengers — all family members — were transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Kankakee for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Griffin’s vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

— No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a one-vehicle accident on Wednesday, Dec. 14, near Danforth. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy was driving north on County Road 780 East, near County Road 2100 North, and lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. The vehicle entered the east ditch and overturned onto its side.

— Ronald E. Franklin, 36, of Lake Iroquois, was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on Tuesday, Dec. 13, following a one-vehicle accident in Lake Iroquois. The accident occurred when Franklin was driving east on Shawnee Lane and tried to make a southbound turn onto Chippewa Drive. Franklin lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, and his vehicle entered the east ditch of Chippewa Drive and struck a stop sign and small tree. Damages were estimated at more than $1,500. No injuries were reported.

— Collin R. Movern, 21, of Piper City, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and prescription pills) and one count of driving with a suspended license. The arrest occurred after sheriff’s deputies made contact with his vehicle for suspicious activity in rural Gilman.

— A 17-year-old female from Plainfield was cited for driving with a suspended license on Wednesday, Dec. 14, following a one-vehicle accident in Chebanse Township. The accident occurred when the teenager was driving south on County Road 700 East, near County Road 3400 North, and lost control of her vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. The vehicle entered the east ditch and struck a ditch embankment before sliding out of control to the southeast and grazing a utility pole, causing more than $1,500 in damage. The teenager and her passengers reported no injuries.



ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

District 21 Illinois State Police issued 37 traffic tickets, including 19 for failure to wear a seat belt, to go along with eight written warnings during Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held Dec. 16 in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties., according to a news release.