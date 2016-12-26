- Our Sites
Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Brad Cawthon, 19, of Loda, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a personal injury or death.
DUI
• Eric A. Wessel, 34, of Cabery, for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Traffic tickets
• James E. Brucker, no age listed, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Dusty Wade Bouchard, 30, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Jeremy P. Garrelts, 30, of Loda, for driving without a license and expired registration.
• Anthony W. Bleich, no age listed, of Melvin, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Dawn K. Atkinson, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Cole A. Eshleman, no age listed, of Loda, for failure to wear a seat belt by a driver.
• Wolfgang C. Heisler, no age listed, of Paxton, for failure to wear a seat belt by a passenger.
• Darrell D. Brewer, 58, of Ludlow, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Brad Cawthon, 19, of Loda, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident to a police authority and operating an uninsured vehicle.
