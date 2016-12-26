Milford teen pleads not guilty in murder of restaurant owner

WATSEKA — A 19-year-old Milford man charged in the fatal shooting of a Milford restaurant owner pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder last week.

Randy E. White appeared in Iroquois County Circuit Court with his public defender, Dale Strough of Watseka, on Dec. 22.

During the arraignment hearing, White was provided with a copy of a Dec. 7 indictment handed down by an Iroquois County grand jury and waived a formal reading of the indictment and the explanation of his rights.

White also pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. Further proceedings were assigned to Judge James B. Kinzer, and a pretrial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26.

White, who faces 45 to 85 years in prison if convicted, remained on a $1 million bond at the county jail in Watseka.

White was charged with three counts of first-degree murder following an investigation into the Nov. 13 murder of Jesus “Jesse” Cintora, 35, of Milford, who died after sustaining a gunshot wound when responding to a burglary in progress at his business, the Milford Family Restaurant, 197 E. Jones St.

Police said that during a search of a home in Milford where White was staying, they found items from the burglary at the restaurant and from the scene of the murder. The items were submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab.

According to a sheriff’s report, deputies and Milford police were called to a burglary in progress at 2:01 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Milford Family Restaurant. Police were told that Mr. Cintora was already headed toward the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they discovered the building had been entered. They also found Mr. Cintora’s vehicle on the north side of the restaurant.

When police looked inside the building, they did not find anybody. But when they did a perimeter search of the area, they discovered a man on the ground about one block north of the Milford Family Restaurant. It turned out to be Mr. Cintora.

Mr. Cintora sustained a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.