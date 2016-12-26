One dead after brawl at Buckley bar

- Our Sites
BUCKLEY — A brawl Sunday evening at a Buckley bar resulted in injuries to multiple people, including a suburban Chicago man who later was pronounced dead at a Gibson City hospital.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday afternoon that sheriff’s deputies and state police officers were called Sunday evening to the Dutchmaster Bar, 114 S. Railroad Ave., for a fight in progress.
Upon arrival, multiple people were found injured. They were subsequently transported to area hospitals by paramedics from the Buckley Ambulance Service and Iroquois Memorial Hospital EMS.
One of the people injured — identified as 25-year-old Daniel Connolly of Lyons — was pronounced dead upon arrival at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Buckley Police Department.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
