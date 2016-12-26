PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

— Sherry J. Ehrbright, 53, of Roberts, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper display of registration during a traffic stop at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, at the intersection of Pells Street and Railroad Avenue. The 2000 BMW 323i that she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

— Antoine Pearson, 39, of Urbana, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 8:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the intersection of Market Street and Ottawa Road. Police pulled over his vehicle for following too closely, and during the traffic stop his license was found to be revoked. The 2005 Pontiac G6 that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

— The theft of a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, valued at $17.99, was reported from Paxton Variety Liquors, 403 S. Railroad Ave., at 7:16 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The on-duty clerk told police that two white males entered the store and were looking around, blocking the store’s cameras’ view of the bottle as they committed the theft. The clerk noticed the bottle was missing after they left. No further description of the suspects was available.

— Ashley M. Lustfeldt, 25, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court during a traffic stop at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the intersection of Orleans and Spring streets. Lustfeldt was also ticketed for driving with no insurance and expired registration. The traffic stop occurred after Paxton police were notified of the outstanding warrant and later located Lustfeldt driving. The 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.